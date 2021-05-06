Home / Entertainment / Web Series / November Story trailer: Tamannaah has to prove her dad’s innocence in this investigative thriller, watch
November Story trailer: Tamannaah has to prove her dad’s innocence in this investigative thriller, watch

The trailer of November Story shows Tamannaah trying to prove her father's innocence as he is the prime suspect in a murder case. He also happens to a crime novelist and suffers from Alzheimer's disease.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON MAY 06, 2021 02:06 PM IST
The trailer of Disney Hotstar’s upcoming Tamil series November Story was unveiled on Thursday. Going by the visuals, it looks like the show is an investigative thriller in which Tamannaah Bhatia has to prove her father’s innocence in a case where he is the prime suspect.

The trailer opens with Tamannaah telling her father that there’s a story in which a murder has taken place and the killer has to be caught. Cut to next shot, Tamannaah’s father is the prime suspect in a murder where the victim has been stabbed with a pen 47 times.

The trailer also reveals that Tamannaah’s father, played by GM Kumar, is India’s foremost crime novelist. He’s also an Alzheimer’s patient.

The series also stars Pasupathi, Arul Doss, Vivek Prasanna and Nandhini among others. Written and directed by Ram Subramanian, the series will stream from May 20 on Disney Hotstar.

Talking about the series and her character, Tamannaah said in a statement: “Anuradha is a young, independent, fearless and intelligent woman who takes it upon herself to save her father from being punished for a cold-blooded murder. Portraying such a strong female character who is the hero of the story was one of the most gratifying experiences in my career so far. With its compelling storyline and unique narrative, November Story will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and hooked till the end as the mystery around the murder is uncovered.” In the series, Tamannaah plays an ethical hacker.

Talking about the series and her character, Tamannaah said in a statement: “Anuradha is a young, independent, fearless and intelligent woman who takes it upon herself to save her father from being punished for a cold-blooded murder. Portraying such a strong female character who is the hero of the story was one of the most gratifying experiences in my career so far. With its compelling storyline and unique narrative, November Story will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and hooked till the end as the mystery around the murder is uncovered.” In the series, Tamannaah plays an ethical hacker.

