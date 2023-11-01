November upcoming web series: Aarya 3, The Crown, The Railway Men, Temptation Island India and more

In November, several web series including Aarya 3, The Crown 6, The Railway Men, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story will release across several OTT platforms. Fans are awaiting shows such as PI Meena, Temptation Island and Takeshi's Castle. As the list continues, we bring you an interesting lineup of series that you can look forward to in November. (Also Read | P.I. Meena trailer: Tanya Maniktala leads the investigation in thrilling drama set in Kolkata. Watch)

Check out the list here:

1) Aarya 3

(L-R) Still from Aarya 3, The Railway Me and The Crown.

In the series, Sushmita Sen plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from a world of crime. It is created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India. Aarya 3 will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on November 3. The series also stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Sikandar Kher, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles.

2) The Railway Men

Helmed by debutant director Shiv Rawail, the series is set against the backdrop of the Bhopal gas leak tragedy. It showcases the courage of the employees of Indian Railways and their efforts to save countless lives during the city's darkest hours. R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan feature in lead roles. Created under the YRF Entertainment, it will be out on Netflix on November 18. The Railway Men is a gripping 4-episode character-driven series based on the unsung heroes of the Bhopal gas tragedy.

3) The Crown

The final season will star Imelda Staunton and Queen Elizabeth II, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Ed McVey as Prince William, Luther Ford as Prince Harry, Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton, and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip. Season 6 of the series is set to follow the succeeding years in the run-up to Princess Diana’s death, alongside her boyfriend Dodi Fayed. Part 1 will be out on November 16 and Part 2 on December 14.

4) Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

The second volume of the web series will start streaming on SonyLIV from November 3. Hansal Mehta serves as showrunner on the series, which is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and stars Gagan Dev Riar in the title role of the infamous counterfeiter. It also stars Sana Amin Sheikh, Bhavana Balsaver, Bharat Jadhav, J D Chakravarthy, Bharat Dabholkar, Shashank Ketkar, Talat Aziz, Nikhil Ratnaparkhi, and Vivek Mishra.

5) PI Meena

Tanya Maniktala is all set to play a private investigator solving a complex mystery in the upcoming crime-detective series. It features Tanya (Meenakshi Iyer, also known as PI Meena) in the titular role, along with Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Jisshu Sengupta, Vinay Pathak, and Zarina Wahab. The eight-episode series will premiere worldwide on November 3 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Directed by Debaloy Bhattacharya, it will stream on Prime Video.

6) Temptation Island India

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav will participate in the Indian version of the US dating reality series. The show will be hosted by Mouni Roy and Karan Kundrra. Temptation Island India is all set to premiere on November 3 on JioCinema.

7) Takeshi's Castle

The makers of the iconic Japanese game show recently unveiled the trailer. Bhuvan Bam's alter ego 'Titu Mama' took fans through the nostalgia-filled game show's format and introduced the main characters, including the great Takeshi Kitano. The revival keeps the core of the original show, in which over 100 contestants race through one wild obstacle after another in the hopes of winning a million yen in prize money. The eight-episode series will stream on Prime Video in India from November 2.

8) All the Light We Cannot See

Shawn Levy directed the Netflix limited series which will air on November 2. The story follows Marie (played by Aria Mia Loberti), alone and in hiding in German-occupied France and a Nazi solder named Werner (Louis Hoffman). He's an orphan who was drafted against his will. The two connect because of a radio broadcast that had a pivotal presence in their childhoods.

9) Blue Eye Samurai

The animated historical drama about a mixed-race, revenge-seeking female samurai in Japan is already getting praise for its use of 2D and 3D artistry. Maya Erskine voices the lead character, Mizu, alongside Masi Oka, George Takei, Randall Park, Kenneth Branagh, Brenda Song, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa and Darren Barnet. It will release on November 3 on Netflix.

