P.I. Meena trailer: Tanya Maniktala leads the investigation in thrilling drama set in Kolkata. Watch

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the trailer of the upcoming crime-detective series P.I. Meena. Tanya Maniktala, whom you might remember from A Suitable Boy, stars as the titular private detective who has to uncover the truth behind a hit-and-run case in Kolkata. (Also read: Zeenat Aman recalls how she was taken aback on her first day on set, asked director 'where’s the glamour'. See pic) P.I. Meena releases on November 3.

About the trailer

The trailer begins with P. I. Meena, whose full name is Meenakshi Iyer, is a young private detective who is embroiled in a new case. The victim reportedly died of a road accident, where she was present. The victim's mother also informs her that she knows some people wanted him dead. As she goes further into the investigation, she comes to know that the death is actually linked to a virus outbreak. The scene then shifts to a strange case of people dying of a mysterious fever. As rumours begin to rise about a possible biological attack, the stakes rise higher to find out the truth behind the original murder. Jisshu Sengupta’s Dr Andrew Rakhaw also makes an appearance in the trailer.

Directed by Debaloy Bhattacharya, the Amazon Original series also features Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Jisshu Sengupta, Vinay Pathak, and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles. Talking about her role, lead actor Tanya Maniktala said, “I feel blessed to have the confidence of Arindam Mitra and Debaloy Bhattacharya to play the lead in such an intriguing series. While it has been challenging, the role of Meenakshi Iyer has truly been enriching for me as an actor, undergoing countless hours of preparation to be able to do justice to not only the character but also the riveting story. P.I. Meena is very different from what I have done in the past. Her determination to fight for what’s right, her emotional overdrive and the nuances of her persona are what convinced me to not miss on the opportunity to play her."

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, "It's wonderful to see Tanya Maniktala making an effort to step out of her comfort zone and try out different kind of roles." Another said, "Super excited looks so thrilling just superb." A comment also read, "Wow the trailer looks promising!" "This gives such a thrilling investigative drama vibe, will definitely watch it," wrote another user in the comment section.

The eight-episode series will release on Prime Video on November 3.

