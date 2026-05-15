Web series Off Campus has quickly turned into one of Prime Video’s biggest young-adult romance hits just days after release. Based on Elle Kennedy’s bestselling Briar University novels, the series ended its first season on May 13 with emotional confessions, messy relationships, hockey drama, and one major reveal that completely changes the story's future: Hunter Davenport.

Off Campus Ending Explained Who is Hunter Davenport What does finale twist mean for Dean and Allie in season 2.(Prime Video)

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While the finale finally gives Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) and Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) the emotional payoff fans had been waiting for, it also quietly sets up a complicated new chapter involving Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn), Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and Briar University’s newest recruit. And if the books are anything to go by, Hunter’s arrival is about to make things a lot more chaotic.

Garrett and Hannah finally face the truth

The emotional core of the finale revolves around Hannah Wells finally opening up about the trauma she has carried for years. After struggling to talk about it throughout the season, Hannah reveals that Aaron, a rival hockey player, sexually assaulted her during high school.

The revelation deeply impacts Garrett Graham. During a tense hockey game confrontation, Garrett violently attacks Aaron, but instead of feeling relieved afterwards, he becomes terrified by his own anger. He starts worrying that he may slowly be turning into his abusive father, Phil Graham (Steve Howey). That fear pushes him away from Hannah because he believes he could eventually hurt her emotionally the same way his father damaged their family. At the same time, Hannah continues dealing with her own insecurities and emotional scars.

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{{^usCountry}} Her breakthrough moment comes during the Pop Showcase, where she performs an original song to a crowd. Garrett and his entire friend group show up to support her, and by the end of the episode, the two finally reconcile. Thankfully, the series avoids giving them a perfectly polished happy ending. Instead, it leaves them in a hopeful but realistic place where both characters are still learning how to heal. Dean and Allie’s relationship gets messy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her breakthrough moment comes during the Pop Showcase, where she performs an original song to a crowd. Garrett and his entire friend group show up to support her, and by the end of the episode, the two finally reconcile. Thankfully, the series avoids giving them a perfectly polished happy ending. Instead, it leaves them in a hopeful but realistic place where both characters are still learning how to heal. Dean and Allie’s relationship gets messy {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While Garrett and Hannah’s story reaches emotional closure, the finale quietly shifts focus toward what seems to be Season 2’s biggest romance storyline, Dean Di Laurentis and Allie Hayes. Throughout Season 1, Dean and Allie move from harmless flirting into a casual secret relationship after Allie’s breakup with Sean. While they initially agree to keep things simple, Dean unexpectedly begins developing real feelings for her. Allie, however, remains unsure about turning their situationship into something serious. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Garrett and Hannah’s story reaches emotional closure, the finale quietly shifts focus toward what seems to be Season 2’s biggest romance storyline, Dean Di Laurentis and Allie Hayes. Throughout Season 1, Dean and Allie move from harmless flirting into a casual secret relationship after Allie’s breakup with Sean. While they initially agree to keep things simple, Dean unexpectedly begins developing real feelings for her. Allie, however, remains unsure about turning their situationship into something serious. {{/usCountry}}

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Then comes the finale’s biggest shock. Allie casually reveals that she hooked up with another guy while she and Dean were technically still keeping things casual. The mystery man used a fake ID under the name Carter St. James V.

In the episode’s final moments, Dean discovers that the mystery hookup is actually Hunter Davenport, Briar University hockey’s newest recruit. Dean’s horrified reaction instantly became one of the internet’s favourite moments from the finale.

So who exactly is Hunter Davenport?

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For viewers unfamiliar with the Briar University novels, Hunter may seem like a random cliffhanger character. But longtime readers know he becomes extremely important later in the franchise.

In Elle Kennedy’s books, Hunter is introduced much later and slowly becomes part of the Briar friend group. The show, however, completely changes that dynamic by immediately making him part of Dean and Allie’s relationship drama. Instead of gradually building his character, the adaptation introduces Hunter as the guy Allie unknowingly slept with before getting closer to Dean. That single twist instantly creates awkward tension, rivalry and emotional chaos heading into Season 2.

Things get even more complicated when Dean confronts Hunter, and the situation turns physical. During the fight, it is revealed that their unresolved tension may be connected to Dean’s sister, Summer, hinting at a much deeper history between them.

Who plays Hunter in Off Campus?

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Hunter Davenport is played by Australian actor Charlie Evans. Some viewers may recognise him from Everything’s Gonna Be Okay or the thriller Leave the World Behind. He also appeared in Paradise, where he played the son of James Marsden’s character.

What Hunter’s arrival means for Season 2

Showrunner Louisa Levy previously hinted that the adaptation wanted to introduce fan-favourite characters earlier while expanding beyond a strict one-book-per-season structure. That direction is already becoming clear.

In Elle Kennedy’s original series, each novel focuses on a different couple. The Deal follows Hannah and Garrett, The Mistake centres on Logan and Grace, The Score explores Dean and Allie’s romance, while The Goal focuses on Tucker and Sabrina.

Hunter later becomes central in the Briar U spin-off novels, especially The Play, where readers finally get his own emotional storyline. Because the series introduced him much earlier than expected, many fans now believe the adaptation may combine multiple storylines rather than follow the books in exact order.

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At the same time, Logan (Antonio Cipriano) also seems ready for a much larger role next season, suggesting the show plans to juggle several romances at once instead of focusing on only one couple.

Who stars in Off Campus Season 1?

Season 1 features a young ensemble cast led by Ella Bright as Hannah Wells and Belmont Cameli as Garrett Graham. The Briar Hawks friend group includes Antonio Cipriano as John Logan, Stephen Kalyn as Dean Di Laurentis and Jalen Thomas Brooks as John Tucker. Mika Abdalla plays Allie Hayes, Hannah’s best friend and Dean’s love interest. The supporting cast also includes Josh Heuston as Justin Kohl, Steve Howey as Phil Graham and Charlie Evans as Hunter Davenport.

Set at the fictional Briar University, where hockey dominates campus culture, the series follows college athletes and students as they navigate love, heartbreak, friendship, and emotional growth. At its heart, Season 1 focuses on the slow-burn romance between Hannah and Garrett, a guarded music student and Briar’s star hockey captain whose fake-dating arrangement slowly turns into something far more emotional and real.

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And after that explosive finale reveal, it’s safe to say Briar University is only getting messier from here.

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