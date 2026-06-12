Off Campus team warns against ‘targeted harassment’ of cast as season 2 begins: ‘Accounts will be removed’

With cameras officially rolling in Vancouver for the highly anticipated second season of Prime Video’s hit romance dramaOff Campus, the show's creators are sending a firm message to the fandom. The series' official social media channels released a statementon Thursday addressing a rise in toxic online behaviour targeted at the cast and their real-life inner circles.

The warning comes as season 2 gears up

L-R: Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Thomas Kalyn) in Off Campus.(Prime Video)

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As fan fervour intensifies ahead of the new season, the surging popularity of Off Campus has brought unprecedented scrutiny into the personal lives of its stars. Reports suggest that a recent spike in intense online discourse surrounding the actors prompted the production team to address the fandom directly, issuing a clear call for boundaries.

"The Off Campus community is built on a shared love of storytelling and on respect for the real people who bring it to life," the official statement read. "We ask that everyone in this space extend that respect to our cast and the people in their lives."

The message concluded with a strict zero-tolerance warning for online toxicity: "Accounts that engage in targeted harassment will be removed from following our accounts."

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{{^usCountry}} Following the breakout success of its debut season, the highly anticipated upcoming season will pivot to adapt Elle Kennedy's popular novelThe Score, focusing heavily on the evolving relationship between Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn) and Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the breakout success of its debut season, the highly anticipated upcoming season will pivot to adapt Elle Kennedy's popular novelThe Score, focusing heavily on the evolving relationship between Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn) and Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Not the first Prime Video show to draw a boundary {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Not the first Prime Video show to draw a boundary {{/usCountry}}

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This is not the first time Prime Video has stepped in to address toxic fan behaviour. The streaming platform previously issued similar reminders to viewers of the hit young-adult series The Summer I Turned Pretty, urging fans to avoid harassment, hate speech, and invasive behaviour directed at cast and crew members. “Cousins is our safe place. Everything good, everything magical. Let’s keep the conversation kind this summer,” the statement read.

As online fandoms become increasingly invested in the personal lives of actors, studios are taking a more proactive stance. By setting clear boundaries, networks are actively working to protect their talent from targeted online abuse.

There is still plenty more to explore in Dean and Allie’s story

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While the inaugural season ofOff Campus, the on-screen adaptation of Elle Kennedy's smash-hit novelThe Deal, focused primarily on the sizzling romance between Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) and Hannah Wells (Ella Bright), it quietly laid the groundwork for another romance between Dean and Allie.

"We are so excited to continue Allie and Dean's story as our primary romance of Season Two after kickstarting their romance in season one," showrunner Louisa Levy said in an official statement. "But if you fell in love with Hannah and Garrett, don't worry — they will still be an integral part of our robust ensemble."

The second season is expected to arrive in 2027.

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