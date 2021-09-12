On Bigg Boss OTT, Raqesh Bapat says he's always been there for Shamita Shetty: 'She needs to be there for me as well'

Raqesh Bapat was seen expressing his views on his relationship with co-contestant Shamita Shetty in a new promo shared by Voot. The actor was seen opening up to Neha Bhasin about Shamita.

After the first few weeks of Bigg Boss OTT, Raqesh and Shamita emerged as one of the most-loved pairs in the house. Their chemistry was for the world to see. In the last few weeks, however, fissures have appeared in their relationship and the fights and frequent arguments are proof of it.

In the promo, Raqesh calmly tells Neha: “Main yahan vapis aa ke bandhna nahin chahta tha kisi bhi rishte mein. Ya rishta chhodo, hota hai sabke saath, but expectations ke against tha main (when I entered the house, I didn't want to get tied down to any relationship. Or let's just say I was against having any expectations for anyone). I have given her utmost support. Every time when she used to break down, I would be there for her. But every time she cannot expect me to be there for her. I need her to be there for me as well.”

"Just because main dikhata nahin hoon ke main andar se toot chuka hoon, iska yeh matlab nahin hai ke mera andar kuch nahin ho raha hai (Just because I don't reveal my inner turmoil, doesn't mean I am not going through it). Just because I have put a strong face, that doesn't mean that I am not broken inside. Maine usko bola doh broken log ek saath aaye hain yahan pe. Obviously firecrackers toh hone hi waley hain (I told her two individuals with issues have entered the Bigg Boss house, things will heat up)," he continued.

Shamita and Raqesh have been having many fights of late, be it over his compassionate attitude towards Divya or his inability to comfort her after she tripped and fell down.

The strain on their relationship has been felt by Shamita as well. In fact, sometime back, she had confessed that while she liked him, she has one issue with him. When Neha Bhasin asked if she liked him, Shamita replied, “It's so obvious that we do, right? He's lovely but he seems very confused sometimes which is a little disturbing to me because I'm not confused. When I've taken a decision, I stand by it," she said.