OTT releases to watch this weekend: Undekhi, Doctor Who, Cooking Up Murder and more

OTT releases to watch this weekend: There's a lot to pick from this weekend right in the confines of your home. From mystery thrillers to exciting adventures, there's something for everyone in various languages. Take a look at what's on offer this weekend on OTT platforms like Prime Video and SonyLiv.

Aavesham - Amazon Prime Video

Jithu Madhavan’s Malayalam film Aavesham tells the story of Aju (Hipzster), Bibi (Mithun) and Shanthan (Roshan), three young students who arrive in Bengaluru from Kerala to pursue aeronautical engineering. When they face issues due to the college bully Kutty (Midhutty), they seek the help of a famous gangster called Ranga (Fahadh Faasil) whom they meet at a bar. But what happens when they quest for vengeance backfires on them?

Undekhi (Season 3) - SonyLIV

Headlined by Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma, Anchal Singh, Ankur Rathee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and others, season 3 of this much-lived series continues to focus on the Atwals family, who are forced to reclaim their power. The shocking death of a dancer at a family event leads to chaos, and Papaji planning to announce his succession plans only adds to the melee.

Cooking Up Murder - Netflix

Catch up on a docuseries if that’s more your style, and give movies and shows a skip. This new docuseries, Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román, tells the tale of a Spanish chef who has been accused of using fake identities and a web of secrets to climb their way to success.

Doctor Who - Disney+ Hotstar

Ncuti Gatwa of Sex Education fame takes the mantle of being the new Doctor Who. He is the fifteenth doctor, leading this series helmed by Russell T Davies. Millie Gibson will be joining Ncuti as his companion, Ruby Sunday, on this time-traveling adventure.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School - JioCinema

This edge-of-the-seat horror, thriller, drama is centered around a group of teenage girls whose lives are upended when a mysterious assailant begins tormenting them. If the name of the series sounds familiar, it’s because it’s adapted from the Sara Shepherd novels of the same name, which also inspired the hit TV series.