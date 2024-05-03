OTT releases to watch this weekend: Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, Heeramandi, The Idea of You and more

OTT releases this week: We bring you a list of several movies and web series that released this week on OTT. From the supernatural thriller Shaitaan to the survival thriller Manjummel Boys, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar – there's something fresh for everyone. Let's take a look at the shows and films that have been released across OTT platforms or will be released this weekend. (Also Read | May 2024 upcoming movies: Srikanth, Mr and Mrs Mahi, Bhaiyya Ji, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and more) Fans can watch Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, and Heeramandi on OTT platforms.

1) Shaitaan

Supernatural thriller Shaitaan stars Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan. The film released in theatres on March 8 and will hit Netflix on May 4. Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Directed by Vikas Bahl, it is the Hindi remake of the 2023 Gujarati horror film Vash. It was written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik.

2) Manjummel Boys

The Malayalam survival thriller film has been written and directed by Chidambaram. It has been produced by Parava Films. The film stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S Poduval, Lal Jr, Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, Shebin Benson, and Vishnu Reghu. Based on a true incident from 2006, the film revolves around a group of friends from a small town called Manjummel near Kochi, who decide to have a vacation in Kodaikanal.

3) Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, the project promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. Heeramandi released on May 1 on Netflix. The show stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Adhyayan Suman, Sharmin Segal and Taha Shah Badussha. Sanjay Leela Bhansali marks his web series debut with Heeramandi.

4) The Broken News season 2

The upcoming thriller series has been directed by Vinay Waikul and written by Sambit Mishra. Broken News is based on the world of news reporting. The new season will see Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar reprise their roles as Ameena Qureshi, Dipankar Sanyal and Radha Bhargava, respectively. The Breaking News 2 will stream on ZEE5 from May 3 onwards.

5) The Idea of You

The romantic comedy stars Anne Hathaway as a 40-year-old divorced mother who has an affair with a teenage pop sensation named Hayes (Nicholas Galitzine) after meeting him at Coachella. The film is based on Robinne Lee's novel of the same name and was reportedly inspired by Harry Styles fan fiction. The Idea of You released on Prime Video on May 2.

6) Acapulco Season three

In season three of the Apple Original, it’s time to reconcile past mistakes and exciting new beginnings. In the present story, older Maximo (Eugenio Derbez) finds himself returning to a Las Colinas he no longer recognizes. In 1985, younger Maximo (Enrique Arrizon) continues his climb up the ladder of success while potentially jeopardizing all the relationships he’s worked so hard to build. The cast includes Fernando Carsa, Damian Alcazar, Camila Perez, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrian, Carlos Corona, Regina Orozco, Cristo Fernandez and Jaime Camil. Acapulco season three premieres globally with the first two episodes of its 10-episode season on May 1, followed by a new episode every Wednesday through June 26.

7) The Atypical Family

The 12 episode web series will release on May 4 on Netflix. It stars Jang Ki Yong, Chun Woo Hee, Go Doo Shim and Claudia Kim. The official description of the drama on Netflix reads, “Once blessed with unique superpowers, a family loses their abilities due to modern-day problems — until a mysterious woman changes everything.”