Manjummel Boys OTT release: When and where to watch the Malayalam hit

Chidambaram’s hit Malayalam film Manjummel Boys, starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese and Ganapathi among others, will stream in multiple languages on Disney+ Hotstar from May 5. The film, which received rave reviews not just in Kerala but in other states, is a survival thriller based on a true story. (Also Read: Anurag Kashyap reviews Manjummel Boys, Bramayugam. Says Hindi cinema is ‘so far behind’) Manjummel Boys OTT release: The Malayalam film will stream in multiple languages soon.

Manjummel Boys on OTT

Manjummel Boys has an IMDb rating of 8.6 at the time of writing. The film will stream on the OTT platform not just in Malayalam but also in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The film is set in 2006 in Tamil Nadu’s Kodaikanal and tells the story of a group of men who visit the famous Gunaa caves, named after Kamal Haasan’s 1991 film that was canned there.

The adrenaline-packed survival thriller will see a group of friends fight against the odds to save their friend from a difficult situation. Manjummel Boys also marked the revival of the song, Kanmani Anbodu Kadhalan, from Gunaa which plays during some key moments in the film. Manjummel Boys was released in theatres on February 22 and in Telugu on April 6.

‘I am overwhelmed’

Chidambaram, who also wrote the film, stated in a press note that he is overwhelmed and thrilled with the response the film received. He said, “I am truly overwhelmed by the response Manjummel Boys has received. We set out to create a film that resonates universally going beyond all language barriers, and witnessing its connection with audiences across India is immensely gratifying.”

He added that he hopes the OTT release will also receive enough love, given that the audience can stream it in the language of their choice, “Now associating with Disney+ Hotstar to take the movie accessible for audience across the country in their preferred language is an absolute pleasure and hope the audience embraces it with the same love and excitement.”

