Anurag Kashyap reviews Manjummel Boys, Bramayugam. Says Hindi cinema is ‘so far behind’

Director Anurag Kashyap reviewed the Malayalam films Manjummel Boys and Bramayugam on Letterboxd, and he had nothing but praise for them. While he seemed hesitant if Hindi cinema could live up to what the Malayalam film industry was doing, he changed his mind once he watched Laapataa Ladies. See his review. (Also Read: Bramayugam OTT release: Here's when and where you can stream Mammootty's new movie) Anurag Kashyap was all praise for Manjummel Boys and Bramayugam

‘In Hindi they can only remake such ideas’

Anurag seemed sad at the state of affairs in Bollywood when he left a review for Manjummel Boys on Letterboxd. He wrote, “Simply extraordinary piece of confident mainstream filmmaking. So much better than all the big budget filmmaking in india. Such confidence, such impossible storytelling. I was wondering how does one even sell this idea to a producer. In Hindi they can only do remakes of such ideas. Hindi cinema really is so far left behind with three back to back brilliant Malayalam films. (sic)”

‘Jealous of Malayalam filmmakers’

Anurag also reviewed Bramayugam on the portal, writing that he was ‘jealous’of the audacity of Malayalam filmmakers. He wrote, “I am just so jealous of Malayalam filmmakers .. the courage, the audacity and the amazing discerning audience of Kerala that empowers the filmmaking..I am so insanely jealous. (sic)” He was also all praise for Mammootty, stating that he will watch Kaathal: The Core next, “and Mammooty..what has he done..next on the list is Kathal.. (sic)”

‘My heart is so full, I cried like a baby’

However, Anurag seemed to find some solace after watching Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies. “My heart is so full after seeing Kiran’s such soulful sincere film. Cried like a baby. And seeing a packed house brings back the hope and faith in Hindi cinema and its audience. Beautiful writing, sincere and honest performances. Bliss, (sic)” he wrote on the website.

He penned a longer note on Instagram, part of which read, “Aah..made my day , after watching two back to back brilliant Malayalam films (Manjummel boys and Bramayugam) and feeling why are we not doing it in Hindi cinema and then saw that Kiran actually has gone and done it, like @vidushak did with AIR. It has been a great beginning of 2024 for cinema in india for me. (sic)”

