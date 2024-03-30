Rajinikanth meets the Manjummel Boys team in Chennai; they call him a ‘superstar’

Director Chidambaram’s Malayalam film Manjummel Boys, starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese and others released in February and did good numbers at the box office. Rajinikanth met the film’s team in Chennai recently. The team shared a glimpse of their meet on Instagram. (Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran says the success of Manjummel Boys, Premalu and Bramayugam paved the way for The Goat Life) Rajinikanth met Chidambaram and the rest of the team of Manjummel Boys in Chennai

Rajinikanth meets team Manjummel Boys

After Kamal Haasan, actor Rajinikanth invited the team of Manjummel Boys home to laud their effort. Chidambaram, along with actors Ganapathi, Chandu Salimkumar, Deepak Parambol and Arun Kurian, met the star. The official handle of the film shared a group picture of their meeting on social media, writing, “Thank you S U P E R S T A R.” In the picture, the actors can be seen all smiles as they pose for a click together.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Rajinikanth watches Manjummel Boys

Earlier this month, industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai shared on X that Chidambaram arranged a special screening of Manjummel Boys for Rajinikanth in Chennai. He wrote, “The latest celebrity to rave about #ManjummelBoys is none other than #SuperstarRajinikanth! A special screening was arranged by director #Chidambaram for #Thalaivar.”

South First reported that after watching the film, the actor reflected on how love can exist not just in traditional terms but also between friends. He reportedly said, “Love doesn’t exist only between a man and a woman. Mohabbat is also meant for friendship.” When Kamal met the film’s team he was reportedly impressed with the placement of the song, Kanmani Anbodu.

Good response at the box office

Ever since Manjummel Boys released on February 22, the film received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film is based on a real-life story that took place at Guna Caves. Recently, the makers announced that the film made ₹200 crore worldwide, claiming that it makes the film the highest-grosser in Malayalam. The film will now be dubbed and released in Telugu theatrically on April 6.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.