May 2024 upcoming web series: Heeramandi, The Broken News S2, Bridgerton S3, The Midnight Romance at Hagwon and more

In May 2024, several web series, including Heeramandi, The Broken News season two, Bridgerton season three, and The Midnight Romance at Hagwon, will release across several OTT platforms. Fans are awaiting shows such as The Big Cigar, Dark Matter, Acapulco, Crash and others. (Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari reveals Heeramandi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali told her ‘khana mat khana’ for this reason) Stills from Heeramandi, The Broken News S2, and Bridgerton S3.

1) Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Sanjay Leela Bhansali marks his web series debut with Heeramandi. Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, the project promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. It stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Adhyayan Suman, Sharmin Segal and Taha Shah Badussha. Heeramandi will release on May 1 on Netflix.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

2) The Broken News season 2

The upcoming thriller series has been directed by Vinay Waikul and written by Sambit Mishra. Broken News is based on the world of news reporting. The new season will see Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar reprise their roles as Ameena Qureshi, Dipankar Sanyal and Radha Bhargava, respectively. The Breaking News 2 will stream on ZEE5 from May 3 onwards.

3) Bridgerton season 3

The third season of Bridgerton shows the tale of Penelope and Colin's journey from friendship to love. Portrayed by Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, Penelope and Colin take centre stage in this season, embarking on a unique arrangement to find Penelope, a suitable husband. Based on Julia Quinn's Romancing Mister Bridgerton, this season explores the intricacies of friendship, love, and the choices that shape our destinies. The cast includes Jonathan Bailey as Lord Anthony Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, and Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, among others. Netflix announced that part one of season three will premiere on May 13, and Part 2 will follow on June 13.

4) The Big Cigar

The new limited series stars Andre Holland as Black Panther leader Huey P Newton. The Big Cigar will premier globally on Apple TV+ on May 17, followed by new episodes every Friday through June 14. The upcoming six-episode drama, which tells the incredible true story of Newton’s escape to Cuba, is executive produced by NAACP Image Award winner Janine Sherman Barrois, Jim Hecht and Joshuah Bearman, with the first two episodes directed and executive produced by multi-award winner Don Cheadle. The show also stars Alessandro Nivola, Tiffany Boone, PJ Byrne, Marc Menchaca, Moses Ingram, Rebecca Dalton, Olli Haaskivi, Jordane Christie, and Glynn Turman.

5) Acapulco Season three

In season three of the Apple Original, it’s time to reconcile past mistakes and exciting new beginnings. In the present story, older Maximo (Eugenio Derbez) finds himself returning to a Las Colinas he no longer recognizes. In 1985, younger Maximo (Enrique Arrizon) continues his climb up the ladder of success while potentially jeopardizing all the relationships he’s worked so hard to build. The cast includes Fernando Carsa, Damian Alcazar, Camila Perez, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrian, Carlos Corona, Regina Orozco, Cristo Fernandez and Jaime Camil. Acapulco season three premieres globally with the first two episodes of its 10-episode season on May 1, followed by a new episode every Wednesday through June 26.

6) Dark Matter

Dark Matter is a nine-episode sci-fi thriller starring Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi and Oakes Fegley. The web series makes its global debut on Apple TV+ on May 8, premiering with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through June 26.

7) The Midnight Romance at Hagwon

The romantic melodrama 16-episode series builds up a real-life bond between Seo Hye Jin, a veteran star tutor, and Lee Jun Ho, a new lecturer who returns to his alma mater. Returning after a decade, he decides to stir things up by pursuing his lingering feelings for his first love - Seo Hye Jin - in a secret midnight romance. The show will paint an unseen picture of academy teachers, whose personal lives and identities beyond their profession are often forgotten. The Midnight Romance at Hagwon will release on May 11 on tvN. The cast includes Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon.

8) The Atypical Family

The 12 episode web series will release on May 4 on Netflix. It stars Jang Ki Yong, Chun Woo Hee, Go Doo Shim and Claudia Kim. The official description of the drama on Netflix reads, “Once blessed with unique superpowers, a family loses their abilities due to modern-day problems — until a mysterious woman changes everything.”

9) Crash

The 12 episode show will release on May 13 on ENA. The cast features Lee Min Ki, Kwak Sun Young, Heo Sung Tae, Lee Ho Chul and Choi Moon Hee. After covering heart-rending narratives following police detectives, first responders and more such professions, this upcoming K-drama will explore the world of traffic crime investigation. An underdog TCI squad sets out on bumpy roads to resolve car crimes such as insurance fraud, autonomous driving, self-harm blackmail and more. The misfit trio comes together to take down crime as their individual eccentricities bounce off each other's personalities.

10) Trying season four

Trying is Apple’s comedy starring Esther Smith and Rafe Spall. In this exciting new season, we fast-forward six years, discovering that Nikki (Esther) and Jason (Rafe) are experienced adopters, having built a lovely little nuclear family enriched by an extraordinary support network. The cast also includes Sian Brooke, Darren Boyd, Scarlett Rayner, and Cooper Turner. Trying returns for its fourth season on May 22 on Apple TV+, with the first two episodes followed by new episodes every Wednesday through July 3.