Fardeen Khan reveals how he bagged his comeback role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: 'I hadn’t been on a set…'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's foray into OTT with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is one of the most anticipated shows of the year. Through the show, Fardeen Khan marks his comeback to acting after 14 years. In an interview with News18, the actor revealed he was spotted by the casting agent of the director at an event and how that transpired to him doing a screen test for the part. (Also read: Heeramandi: Fardeen Khan makes a comeback after 14 years with Sanjay Leela Bhansali series. Check out first look poster) Fardeen Khan plays Wali Mohammed in Heeramandi.

What Fardeen said

In the interview, Fardeen said, “I was spotted at an award function by Shruti Mahajan, who has closely worked with Mr Bhansali over the years. I don’t know whether she was there or she saw me on television, but she thought that I would suit the character of Wali. She called me when I got back from Abu Dhabi. She told me that she would want me to meet Mr Bhansali and his team. And since I was away from the movies for so long, they just wanted to see if I really suited the part."

More details

He further continued how he also went for a look test for the character. “He [Bhansali] wasn’t there during my look test. My pictures were sent to him and then I got a call from him. He said, ‘Congratulations, you’re Wali Mohammad!’ It was exciting and nerve-wracking as I hadn’t been on a set for a long time,” he added. The actor will be seen sharing screen space with actor Sonakshi Sinha in the series.

Recently, Fardeen took to his Instagram to post pictures from the screening and wrote in the caption: “Grateful & filled with love; heartfelt thanks to everyone who made our night a spectacular celebration. We can’t wait for you all to dive into the world of #Heeramandi, streaming 1st May onwards, only on #Netflix.”

The screening of Heeramandi was held in Mumbai on April 24. Several stars were in attendance, including Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor, Deepti Naval, Salman Khan, Harshavadhan Rane, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Richa Chadha among others.

