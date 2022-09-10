Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / OTTplay Awards 2022 live updates: First-ever pan-India OTT awards begin
Live

OTTplay Awards 2022 live updates: First-ever pan-India OTT awards begin

OTTplay Awards 2022 live updates: The inaugural OTTplay Awards are underway in Mumbai. The awards will honour the best offerings in films and shows on the streaming platforms from across India. Check out the live updates here.
OTTplay Awards 2022 live updates: The first-ever pan-India OTT awards are being presented on Saturday night.
Updated on Sep 10, 2022 07:52 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The first-ever pan-India OTT awards are here in the form of OTTplay Awards 2022. The mega awards aim to celebrate the most compelling OTT films, shows, actors and filmmakers, from across the nation. The awards recognize the efforts and excellence of those who have kept us immersed in binge-worthy entertainment all throughout the year. A look at the winners, achievers, and trailblazers of the night.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 10 Sep 2022 07:52 PM

    Preeti Jhangiani at the red carpet

    Preeti Jhangiani arrives at the event.

    Mohabbatein fame Preeti Jhangiani strikes a pose at the event.

  • Sat, 10 Sep 2022 07:37 PM

    Kirti Kulhari calls OTT ‘a breath of fresh air’

    Kirti Kulhari, who has worked in shows like Humans and Four More Shots Please, praised streaming platforms and said that ‘OTT is like a breath of fresh air for people like me’.

  • Sat, 10 Sep 2022 07:17 PM

    Jaideep Ahlawat and Kirti Kulhari on the red carpet

    Jaideep Ahlawat and Kirti Kulhari on the red carpet.

    Four More Shots Please actor Kirti Kulhari and Pataal Lok's Jaideep Ahlawat arrive at the event.

  • Sat, 10 Sep 2022 07:09 PM

    Dozens of shows, films competing

    Dozens of web series and films that released in the eligibility period are competing across over three dozen categories in the awards. Shows and films released between June 1, 2021 and July 31, 2022 are eligible for the awards this year.

  • Sat, 10 Sep 2022 06:56 PM

    Meet the esteemed jury

    The nominees and some of the winners (jury categories) for the awards have been selected by a jury that includes filmmakers Aanand L Rai and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and actors Divya Dutta and Adil Hussain.

  • Sat, 10 Sep 2022 06:48 PM

    OTTplay Awards launched with ‘one nation, one OTT award’ motto

    The inaugural OTTplay Awards will be given away on Saturday night and the nominees include films and web series from across India, in several languages and from over half a dozen different streaming platforms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ott bollywood
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.