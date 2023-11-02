OTTplay Awards' star-studded night lights up Twitter trends

The second edition of the highly anticipated OTTplay Awards, 2023, took the entertainment industry by storm with a star-studded gala that set the stage for a night of unparalleled glamor and recognition. Held at the iconic Taj Lands' End in Mumbai, the awards night brought together the best of India's thriving OTT (Over-The-Top) entertainment industry. Not only that, the awards show was also among the top trends on X that night.

Sobhita Dhulipala receives an OTTplay award.

At the prestigious OTTplay Awards 2023, an array of outstanding talents took center stage. Notable among the winners was Kajol, who secured the award for Best Debutant Female in recognition of her remarkable performance in The Trial. The OTT Performer of the Year was Rajkumar Rao, and Aditi Rao Hydari received the Female OTT Performer of the Year award. Rana Daggubati was honored as the Most Promising Actor, while Karishma Tanna clinched the title of the Most Promising Female Actor in OTT. The coveted title of Best Film of the Year was bestowed upon Darlings, making it a night to remember for all involved.

OTTplay awards

OTTplay Awards, known for celebrating excellence in digital content across various genres, recognized outstanding achievements in more than 30 categories. The event's unique distinction lies in its mission to honor India's rich cultural diversity and its contribution to digital entertainment. This year's edition marked a significant milestone, as it became the first-ever PAN-INDIA OTT Award, perfectly embodying the spirit of One Nation, One OTT Award.

Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and Co-founder of OTTplay shared his enthusiasm about the success of the OTTplay Awards 2023, stating, "This year's OTTplay Awards have truly exemplified the diversity and excellence within India's digital entertainment space. We are honored to recognize the outstanding contributions of the industry's finest talents across a wide array of categories. It's not just an award show; it's a celebration of our remarkable stories, brilliant storytellers & the ones who bring it to life. We are proud to have created the first-ever PAN-INDIA OTT Award."

