OTTplay Premium launches 5 subscription packs starting from 50 per month, 4 new platforms including DUST in India

OTTplay, which used to help Indians navigate through OTT content with personalised recommendations every month, is now making its foray into OTT content streaming with the launch of OTTplay Premium subscription packs. The 5 subscription packs not only bring together popular OTT platforms like SonyLIV, ZEE5, LIONSGATE PLAY, Sun NXT, ShemarooMe, Curiosity Stream, ShortsTV, DocuBay, but also make 4 international OTTs - Hallmark Movies Now, DUST, FUSE+ and Tastemade+ available in India to the Indian audience for the first time ever via OTTplay Premium Subscription Packs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 5 subscription packs - Jhakass (5 Hindi OTTs), Totally Sorted (8 English OTTs), Simbly South (4 OTTs focused on South Indian Languages) and Chota Pataka (Containing 5 assorted OTTs) start from just ₹50 per month, paid annually. They can result in savings between ₹3,000 to ₹12,500 per year if a a user buys an OTTplay Premium subscription pack instead of buying the already available OTT subscriptions individually.

The viewing quality on the OTTplay Premium app is same as the respective platforms, but the overall experience and user journey would be as they can discover titles they love across multiple OTTs as well as get relevant content by OTTplay’s editorial team in terms of OTT ratings, reviews, interviews of their favourite stars and latest OTT news in one platform.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At their recent launch event, OTTplay’s founder Avinash Mudaliar introduced OTTplay as a tech-first product that aims to resolve the OTT consumer’s pain points efficiently, “We specialise in curation, aggregation, recommendation and hence personalisation. With the launch of subscriptions on the OTTplay app, we now have a better understanding of our viewer’s preferences through not just their stated preferences, but also their actual consumption patterns, and we are very excited to see the upgrade in the accuracy of our personalized OTT recommendations across platforms, genres and languages."

Talking about the inspiration behind the creation of OTTplay’s Premium Subscriptions, Avinash said, “Our aim is to enable consumers to spend time watching their favourite content, not searching for it; according to a recent Accenture report, close to 70% of Indian OTT consumers find the process of navigating different OTT apps “frustrating”, and that is the precise problem we had set out to solve with OTTplay."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"With OTTplay Premium Subscriptions, we want to provide a seamless experience where users can consume all the content they want to watch in one place. We are also immensely proud of the width and depth of the content, our 12 OTT partners bring to the table, across 10 Indian languages and a host of international languages, 18+ genres and 20,000+ shows," he further added.

The event also saw Vijayprakash R – Founder & CEO, Nammaflix, Girish Dwibhashyam, VP – Strategy, DocuBay and Monty Ghai – CEO Brandwith - Partner, International OTTs discuss the future of OTT and the role of aggregators with OTTplay CEO Avinash Mudaliar- Co-Founder, OTTplay.

Fresh international content in India for the first time ever

Viewers will now be able to seek and discover the best and latest content according to their own interests with the launch of 4 internationally-acclaimed OTTs for the first time in India by OTTplay. Leading the pack is Hallmark Movies Now, followed by DUST, the premium destination for the best sci-fi content, FUSE+, the melting pot of pop culture and people and Tastemade+, a platform to satiate your food, travel and design craving. These four, along with LIONSGATE PLAY, Curiosity Stream, DocuBay and ShortsTV give OTTplay an international edge, making it a preferred destination for curious Indian cinephiles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The platform works seamlessly across all operating systems and does not need any additional hardware to be installed, unlike a few existing aggregators. Users can explore OTTplay subscriptions on the OTTplay website as well as the iOS and Android apps.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.