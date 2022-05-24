Our Blues' star Kim Woo-bin tests Covid-19 positive, goes into self-quarantine at home

Kim Woo-bin, who is currently seen in Our Blues, has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor, after testing positive, visited a medical institution. After a rapid antigen test, he was diagnosed with coronavirus. (Also Read | BTS: Jimin's first-ever K-drama OST With You from Our Blues is out, fan says 'his voice is starlight incarnate'. Watch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor made his comeback to the small screen with tvN’s Our Blues after six years. The show is his first drama ever since he recovered from cancer.

Soompi quoted an APR Agency source, “We had to cancel Kim Woo-bin’s photo event, which was scheduled to be held today to commemorate the Jaeger-LeCoultre exhibition. Ahead of the event on May 23, Kim Woo Bin checked that he tested positive with a self-testing kit."

It added, “Afterwards, he immediately visited a medical institution and carried out a rapid antigen test, and he ultimately tested positive.” As per the report, the actor has paused all scheduled activities. Currently, he is in self-quarantine at home under the guidelines of the government.

Recently, in an interview with the Times of India, Woo-bin spoke about his comeback, "I am nervous. It has been quite some time, so I am nervous. I did appear in some scripted variety shows and some commercials, but I am still happy and grateful that I am starring in a drama series and able to meet you all."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking about Captain Park Jeong Jun, his character in Our Blue, the actor had said, "I put emphasis on trying to put myself in Jeong Jun’s shoes, to understand how he grew up and his emotions, and how he feels. I just followed through with writer Noh’s script and the emotional journey of Jeong Jun. When I was preparing for the role, I wanted to understand the environment he lives in, so I went to Jeju earlier than I needed to. I talked to some boat captains and sometimes hung around to see how they commute. I also learned how to trim fish, so I have put a lot of time into trying to understand him."

Our Blues premiered last month and also features Lee Jung-eun, Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-a, Cha Seung-won, Uhm Jung-hwa, and Han Ji-min among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON