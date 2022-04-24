BTS: Jimin's first-ever K-drama OST With You from Our Blues is out, fan says 'his voice is starlight incarnate'. Watch

BTS member Jimin's first-ever OST, With You, for the K-drama Our Blues was released on Sunday. The track also features Jimin's friend and former HOTSHOT and Wanna One member Ha Sung Woon. YamYam Entertainment released the music video on their YouTube channel. The song is part of episode six of the K-drama. (Also Read | BTS: Jimin's Our Blues OST release date changed; his friend Ha Sung Woon reveals details about their upcoming song)

The song features actors Shin Min-a and Lee Byung-hun in Jeju Island. The lyrics of the song start with Jimin singing, "I wanna be with you and I wanna stay with you, Just like the stars shining bright." Ha Sung Woon starts singing after Jimin. The duo sing in both Korean as well as English. A part of Jimin's lyrics also goes, "I am nothing without your love, I promise I’ll never leave your love my heart is beating cause of you."

Reacting to the clip, BTS fandom ARMY dropped comments praising Jimin, Ha Sung Woon and the song. A person wrote, "Popular opinion: Jimin's voice can bring you to heaven." A fan commented, "PARK JIMIN , everything you do is a masterpiece! Your voice touches you deep in your heart. You are special and indescribable! You deserve the world." "Sung Woon and Jimin's voice together is such a masterpiece," said a fan.

A fan also wrote, "Oh my God there's a warm place in Jimin's voice. His voice really makes the person meditate on how beautiful life is His voice is positive energy." A comment read, "Jimin you are art, Jimin's voice is perfect, it's beautiful, it's unique, you are an angel Park Jimin, it's the best song in the world! Congratulations great voices together!"

On Twitter, fans praised both the singers. A fan tweeted, "Jimin's voice is starlight incarnate, it's so beautiful." "Jimin's voice is like honey, my ears are blessed with his voice," said another person. "Lyrics are just exactly what Jimin will say to ARMYs #WithYouJiminOST #WithYou @BTS_twt. Jimin you're so lovely, we so lovely, lovely, lovely..love you so much," wrote a fan on Twitter.

During a recent live session with J-Hope and V, Jimin had replied to a fan who asked about his OST for the series. Jimin had said, "You guys, I'm trying out this for the first time, and I want to try out new things in the future too, so I'm starting out from here.. I'll work hard!!" While J-Hope had revealed that they 'already know', V had revealed, "I listened to it earlier today."

As quoted by Soompi, producer Song Dong Woon had said about the track, “After looking among numerous songs that would suit Jimin’s and Ha Sung Woon’s voices and Our Blues, we were able to finish recording a song that greatly suits the drama.”

A tvN drama, Our Blues premiered on April 9 and the series takes place on Jeju Island. The television series features Shin Min-a, Lee Byung-hun, Cha Seung-won, Lee Jung-eun, Uhm Jung-hwa, Han Ji-min, and Kim Woo-bin. Our Blues has been written by Noh Hee Kyung, who is known for shows such as It’s Okay, That’s Love; That Winter, The Wind Blows; Dear My Friends, and Live.

This is the first time that Jimin has sung for a K drama. However, other BTS members have already lent their voices to t. While V sang Christmas Tree for Our Beloved Summer, Jin released Yours for Jirisan.

BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook recently returned from Las Vegas after four concerts. They will release their upcoming album in June this year.

