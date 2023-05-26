Aasif Khan: The industry is still not very open to accepting newbies and my complete potential hasn’t been tapped yet

Actor Aasif Khan -- known for web series Paatal Lok, Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega and Mirzapur 2 -- wants to be seen in more prominent parts on screen. “My complete potential hasn’t been used in any project yet. I am a theatre actor, and I can do much more. If anyone bets on us theatre actors, we will never disappoint,” insists Khan.

Aasif Khan on doing a prominent role

The Pagglait (2021) actor feels that an artiste usually experiences two phases in their career. “The first is when projects choose him.In the other phase, the actor chooses the project,” elaborates Khan, adding, “Only a few get the latter option. I have started getting some good roles, but there are not many options for me to choose from.”

Staring that he cannot afford to be choosy and independent at the moment, he goes on to share, “Humaari industry itni khuli nahi hai naye logon ko leke. It is very rare that something amazing and huge is made starring newbies. I am waiting for a prominent role. Today or tomorrow, I am sure that day will come.”

That being said, the actor is content with whatever he has at hand right now. “Having a desire is a different thing, but I don’t have any regrets or thoughts that I didn’t get my due credit. A lot of people text me saying, ‘You are an underrated actor’. I am very happy being an underrated actor, because there are many overrated ones currently. I am just happy about the fact that a position where I am, thousands and lakhs of people want to be here. If we keep looking at people who are above us, then we can never be happy in life,” says Khan.

Ask if he faced any difficulty in finding work in his career span of over a decade, the actor tells us that his first battle started at home. “My family didn’t want me to become an actor. So, my first battle was going out of the house. I fought and went to Bombay. I don’t call it my struggle, I call it my learning. So the initial nine years in Bombay till 2019, were my learning years. After 2019, I got my first film India’s Most Wanted.”

Khan might have entered the industry through Bollywood films, but of late, he has been taking up more projects on the web. “Actors shouldn’t be categorised. In the end, an actor is an actor. You can’t say ki yeh TV mai bahut famous hai, yeh OTT mein, ya yeh theatre ka actor hai,” ends the actor, who will be next seen in a Yash Raj untitled project.

