'Even my staff wouldn't eat this': Pamala Serena's remark on Lock Upp food has internet comparing her to Tanya Mittal

The new season of Lock Upp seems to be testing the contestants' patience not just with its tasks but also with the quality of the food being served. In the very first episode, several inmates complained that the meals were barely edible. Now, contestant Pamala Serena's reaction to the food has left viewers in splits, with many comparing her to Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal.

Pamala Serena complains about the food in Lock Upp

Lock Upp's Pamala Serena compared to Tanya Mittal.

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As the contestants sat down for dinner after completing a task, they were served vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis. However, Pamala was clearly unimpressed with the meal. Looking at her plate, she complained, "Man! Look at this. What is this? It's just water. They have intentionally added more water. Is this normal? Even my staff wouldn't eat this food." Despite her complaints, Pamela eventually ate the meal as she had been hungry since morning.

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{{^usCountry}} The clip from the episode quickly went viral, with many viewers drawing comparisons to Tanya Mittal. One fan commented, "Lock Upp ki Tanya Mittal mil gayi." Another wrote, "Tanya Mittal's sister." A third commented, "Tanya Mittal reached her too?" However, some internet users pointed out that Pamala is indeed wealthy and instead criticised the poor quality of food being served to the contestants. "She feeds caviar to her dog, so what do you expect? She's filthy rich," read one comment. Another wrote, "But isn't the quality of the food really problematic?" Another user commented, "Madam needs five-star food in Lock Upp." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip from the episode quickly went viral, with many viewers drawing comparisons to Tanya Mittal. One fan commented, "Lock Upp ki Tanya Mittal mil gayi." Another wrote, "Tanya Mittal's sister." A third commented, "Tanya Mittal reached her too?" However, some internet users pointed out that Pamala is indeed wealthy and instead criticised the poor quality of food being served to the contestants. "She feeds caviar to her dog, so what do you expect? She's filthy rich," read one comment. Another wrote, "But isn't the quality of the food really problematic?" Another user commented, "Madam needs five-star food in Lock Upp." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Tanya Mittal became a household name after her stint on Bigg Boss 19. Although she was initially labelled one of the most irritating contestants for flaunting her luxurious lifestyle, she gradually won over viewers and emerged as a finalist. During her time on the show, Tanya frequently spoke about her wealth, revealed that her lavish home even had a lift in the kitchen, and shared that an entire floor was dedicated to her wardrobe. She was also offered the lead role in an Ektaa Kapoor show during her Bigg Boss journey. About Pamala Serena {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tanya Mittal became a household name after her stint on Bigg Boss 19. Although she was initially labelled one of the most irritating contestants for flaunting her luxurious lifestyle, she gradually won over viewers and emerged as a finalist. During her time on the show, Tanya frequently spoke about her wealth, revealed that her lavish home even had a lift in the kitchen, and shared that an entire floor was dedicated to her wardrobe. She was also offered the lead role in an Ektaa Kapoor show during her Bigg Boss journey. About Pamala Serena {{/usCountry}}

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Pamala Serena is a reality television personality, entrepreneur and former beauty queen. She won the titles of Ms Universe Dubai 2021 and Ms UAE World 2022. She is also involved in the real estate sector and reportedly runs a property business based in London.

Pamala rose to fame after appearing in Netflix's Desi Bling, a reality series that followed the lives of wealthy South Asians living in Dubai. She became one of the show's most talked-about contestants because of her outspoken personality and fiery remarks.

Lock Upp streams on Netflix, with new episodes releasing every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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