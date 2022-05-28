Panchayat’s Rinki aka Sanvikaa reacts to her new-found fame, says now parents ‘have stopped sending me job posts’

The second season of Prime Video’s Panchayat is currently streaming on the platform. And while the show focuses on Jitendra Kumar and features heavyweight actors like Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav, other members of the supporting cast have managed to be noticed too. One such name is Sanvikaa, who plays the pradhan’s daughter Rinki on the show. Her character and performance have both been appreciated by critics and the audience alike. In a recent interaction, the actor spoke about how she is adjusting to this newfound fame. Also read: Fans share Panchayat stars Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav's old pic from 40 years ago: 'Time flies'

The first season of Panchayat released in 2020 and Rinki’s character was only referred to but not shown until the season finale. It is only in the second season, which began streaming earlier this month, that Sanvikaa got some screen time. But just like the show, her character has been appreciated too. Many have even made memes about her being the new national crush.

Talking to Indian Express about this success, Sanvikaa spoke about how her parents and other family members reacted. The actor said that initially when she had started acting, her parents were not convinced about her career, something that has changed now. “They used to keep sending me job ads and employment news links and wanted me to apply for them. Thankfully they didn’t ask me to get married as they gave me freedom to have a career. They all are very happy and now they have stopped sending me job posts. I am sure they must be getting wedding proposals for me. But I know they would cancel at that stage now,” she said.

Panchayat is Sanvikaa’s breakthrough role. She has only acted in TVCs before it. Talking about working with Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav in her first project itself, the actor said, “I was very nervous initially as TVF had shown trust in me. What if I couldn’t meet the expectations? Then I had to perform with Neena ji and Ragubhir sir. So it was difficult. However, they were very supportive. They used to give creative inputs to enhance my performance. They treated me like a family.”

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar, Panchayat revolves around Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra), an engineering graduate who for lack of a better job option, joins as secretary of a panchayat office in a remote village named Phulera in Uttar Pradesh.

