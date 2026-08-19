Park Eun Bin's Extraordinary Attorney Woo K-drama to get Japanese remake with Ashida Mana and Takahashi Fumiya as leads

A Japanese remake of one of Korea’s most loved dramas is officially taking shape. Japanese actors Ashida Mana and Takahashi Fumiya have been roped in for the Fuji TV’s adaptation of Park Eun Bin-led K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which is set to premiere in October. The casting has already caught the fans' attention with many excited to see what the remake has in store for everyone, since the original show was popular.

The leads begin filming

Japan’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo remake: Ashida Mana and Takahashi Fumiya spotted filming.

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According to the leaked photos circulating on the internet, posted by Japanese media outlet JPrime, filming for the Japanese remake began in early August, with Ashida Mana and Takahashi Fumiya recently spotted shooting a few scenes together at a café in Tokyo.

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{{^usCountry}} Ashida Mana, 22, will step into the role of Woo Young Woo, the brilliant young lawyer on the autism spectrum. The role comes at an interesting point in her career as she is in her fourth year in Keio University. A well-known child actor, she has kept her acting work relatively limited over the years, choosing to focus on her studies. This project will mark one of her biggest roles since enrolling in the university, as per the publication. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ashida Mana, 22, will step into the role of Woo Young Woo, the brilliant young lawyer on the autism spectrum. The role comes at an interesting point in her career as she is in her fourth year in Keio University. A well-known child actor, she has kept her acting work relatively limited over the years, choosing to focus on her studies. This project will mark one of her biggest roles since enrolling in the university, as per the publication. {{/usCountry}}

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Takahashi Fumiya, 25, will play the male lead opposite Ashida. His character is based on Lee Jun Ho, the warm and supportive colleague and love interest in the original K-drama.

Takahashi has steadily made a name for himself in Japanese entertainment and was recently seen in the live-action adaptation of Blue Lock and Until the T-Shirt Dries. With the two leads now filming together, fans have got their first glimpse of how the Japanese adaptation will bring the much-loved characters to the screen.

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The remake will also air in Fuji TV’s coveted Monday 10 PM slot, which has previously featured acclaimed dramas such as Elpis and Unmet.

Why Extraordinary Attorney Woo became a global hit

Extraordinary Attorney Woo premiered in 2022 and soon became a global favourite. Park Eun Bin played Woo Young Woo, a rookie lawyer with autism who joins a top law firm in Seoul. While her unique way of seeing the world often sets her apart from her colleagues, her sharp legal mind and exceptional memory help her take on even the toughest cases.

Her growing relationship with Lee Jun Ho, played by Kang Tae Oh, became one of the show's most loved storylines. Along the way, she has to navigate office politics, prejudice, relationships and the challenges of finding her place in a world that doesn't always understand her.

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What is happening with season 2?

While the Japanese remake is now moving ahead, fans of the original K-drama are still waiting for an update on Season 2. After the first season became a huge hit, a second season was announced. However, the makers were still working on the story, and Tae Oh had to enlist in the military soon after the show ended.

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South Korean media reports have since suggested that work on Season 2 has started, with writer Moon Ji Won reportedly developing the script. Director Yoo In Shik, however, has remained cautious about revealing too much, indicating that there are still several things that need to fall into place before production can officially begin.

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India also got a show with a similar premise

The success of the Korean drama also drew comparisons with an Indian TV show. Colors TV’s Juhi Mui, starring Eisha Singh, came under the spotlight after its promo introduced her as an autistic lawyer with exceptional abilities. Soon, viewers began noticing similarities with the Korean drama, especially the premise of an autistic genius finding her place in the legal world. The makers, however, have denied any connection between Juhi Mui and Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

Eisha, over a month ago, addressed the similarities to Times Now by saying, “When people started tagging me and commenting about it, I went and checked and realised that this was also a show. Until then, all the research I had done was limited to Indian references. When you make a show, inspiration can come from different places. Since both stories involve legal aspects, there may be some similarities. Our show is very different. Of course, since both deal with autism and have a legal background, comparisons are understandable.”

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The official synopsis describes the story as follows: “Sharp-witted Juhi is an autistic prodigy, often ridiculed by the world. When chaos strikes, she dons the lawyer's cape, with her brother as her guiding light”. The series was announced for a June 29 premiere on Colors TV and JioHotstar.