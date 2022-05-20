Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Payal Rohatgi says Kangana Ranaut was 'rude' to her at Dhaakad premiere: 'She was not happy to see me'

Payal Rohatgi, who attended the screening of Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad just days after saying she wishes the film flops, has said Kangana was rude to her at the event.
Payal Rohatgi attended Dhaakad premiere after criticising Kangana Ranaut.
Published on May 20, 2022 05:57 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Payal Rohatgi, who was been criticising Kangana Ranaut for choosing Munawar Faruqui over her as the winner of the reality TV show Lock Upp, has now said that the actor was rude to her at the premiere event of her film Dhaakad. Payal attended the premiere on Thursday just two days after she bashed Kangana in an Instagram post and said that she hopes Dhaakad flops. Also Read| Payal Rohatgi attends Dhaakad premiere after wishing the film flops, urges everyone to watch it

Payal has now said that she went for the premiere as the film is produced by Sohail Maklai, who is a friend of her fiance Sangram Singh. Payal also said that she tried to talk to Kangana Ranaut at the event but the latter was rude to her.

She told India Forum, "Kangana was giving wrong interviews to justify her winner of Lock Upp. I have to be honest to my conscience. There are people behind the camera who invest their hard-earned money in a film. I went for them as Sohail Maklai ji is a friend of Sangram. In my post when I said her film should flop as she was the one using me for her reality show by calling me bada** and then on finale day saying that I used to bully the winner. Because that was the talk before she asked the winner to do a standup act in the finale."

Asked if she met Kangana at the premiere and spoke to her, Payal said, "Yes, I made an effort but she was not happy to see me and was rude."

Payal had previously shared pictures from the premiere event, one of which showed her with Kangana's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel. In the caption, she had praised Rangoli, while noting that Kangana was sulking after seeing her. She wrote, "Rangoli you are such a good human being. But your sister was not happy to see me. She was sulking."

Payal Rohatgi was announced as the first runner-up of Lock Upp at the show's finale earlier this month. The captivity-based reality show was won by Munawar Faruqui. Kangana hosted the show.

 

