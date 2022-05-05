Poonam Pandey 'can't smell things' after domestic violence and brain haemorrhage

Poonam Pandey has revealed that she lost her sense of smell after domestic violence by her ex-husband Sam Bombay. The model-actor, who has previously also spoken about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-husband, said that the loss of sense of smell was also connected to the brain haemorrhage that she sustained during the violence. Also Read| Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey gets evicted ahead of finale, says she hopes to be part of Bigg Boss now

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Poonam Pandey has recently left reality show Lock Upp, which will have its Grand Finale on May 7. On the captivity-based reality show, Poonam had opened up about the domestic violence, revealing that she had tried to kill herself multiple times due to it.

In a conversation with ETimes after leaving the show, Poonam said, "I can’t smell things, I ask people around me about the smell. That’s how I smell things. When the domestic violence happened with me, I lost the sense of smell completely. With brain haemorrhage, it is connected." She added, "But honestly, I am mentally and physically much stronger right now."

Poonam had filed a case of domestic violence against Sam just weeks after marrying him in September 2020. She opened up about the abuse on Lock Upp, revealing that he once beat her so much that it caused her brain haemorrhage. She said, "If I love my dog and sleep with them, he would say I love my dogs more than him. What kind of statement is that? Why should I get f**** beaten up for loving my dogs? Is that a reason to get a brain haemorrhage? Because I have one."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added that her brain injury could not even heal properly because Sam kept beating her on the same spot again and again. She recalled, "I would apply makeup, gloss and laugh in front of everyone, to hide it. I would act very cool in front of everyone. I used to get hit on the same spot again and again."

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON