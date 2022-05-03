Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey gets evicted ahead of finale, says she hopes to be part of Bigg Boss now

Poonam Pandey has been evicted from Lock Upp just a few days ahead of the finale. The model-actor was the third celebrity to be announced as a contestant on the captivity-based reality show, after Nisha Rawal and Poonam Pandey. She was locked out from the show on Tuesday after she lost to Saisha Shinde in a task. After leaving the show, she said that she now wants to be a part of reality show Bigg Boss. Also Read| Lock Upp day 52 written updates: Poonam Pandey says Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora worse than 'jisse maar khaayi maine'

Poonam had entered the Lock Upp on its premiere day on February 27, and was among the five contestants who spent the longest time in the jail until her exit on Tuesday. Apart from Munawar Faruqui, Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, and Anjali Arora, who had entered the show on the first day, the contestants that remain on Lock Upp are wildcards Azma Fallah and Prince Narula. Saisha Shinde, who had entered the show on the first day but was evicted before she returned, also remains on Lock Upp.

A new promo shared by AltBalaji showed the other contestants clapping for Poonam to appreciate her game, while she broke into tears. Jailor Karan Kundrra said, "We are glad that you did this show. You have outperformed what you thought you were capable of. And today, what you've done, you're b*****s. You are not leaving this place because you lost, you are going out as a fighter. No one has evicted you. You fought, you proved yourself, and you're going out with a standing ovation."

After exiting the show, Poonam told Bollywood Life, " I am so grateful that something like Lock Upp happened in my life. I am very thankful to the makers of the show for taking such good care of all of us. After being a part of this show, now I can be a part of Bigg Boss as well (laughs)".

Asked who does she think should win the show, Poonam named Munawar Faruqui. She added that she likes Payal Rohatgi's game as well, but the winner for her is still Munawar. The finale of Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, will be held on Saturday, May 7.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON