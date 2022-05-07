Poonam Pandey says Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora's bond on Lock Upp looks 'super fake'

Poonam Pandey, who was recently evicted from the reality show Lock Upp, has said that the bond between Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora 'looked super fake' to her. After exiting the show, Poonam in a new interview said that it's a reality show so they should be 'a little real'. Predicting the winner, Poonam said it could be either Munawar Faruqui or Payal Rohatgi. (Also Read | Lock Upp day 59: Poonam Pandey is heartbroken as Anjali Arora, Saisha Shinde ditch her, cries as Munawar reaches finale)

Poonam Pandey was evicted from the show just a few days ahead of the finale. She was locked out from Lock Upp recently after she lost to Saisha Shinde during a task. She had entered the show on February 27, on its premiere day, and was among the five contestants who spent the longest time in the jail.

Now speaking with News18, Poonam spoke about Munawar and Anjali, “After knowing the fact that Anjali has a boyfriend, and she has told Munawar ‘I love you’ (I feel) it is fake. Now I don’t know to what extent will these guys go to promote their love angle, their relationship, to their hashtags that has been going outside. But I mean after knowing that they are in a relationship, it looked super fake to me because you cannot just say ‘I love you’. I mean theek hai yaar reality show hai, thoda real raho (It is a reality show, be a little real).”

Poonam added, “(Winner) could be Munawar or Payal Rohatgi. They both are doing (well). Actually, they all are doing well, but yeah one of them.” Apart from Munawar, Anjali, and Payal, Azma Fallah, Shivam Sharma and Prince Narula are also part of the show.

Anjali and Munawar have displayed affection for each other on Lock Upp. However, they were seen discussing her boyfriend in the show recently. Munawar had asked Anjali if she would spend time with her boyfriend after the show. He had said, “Uske saath time spend karegi," and Anjali replied, “Ghumne jana hai (Will roam around).” Anjali also asked him, “Tu milega na? Wo bhi bahut hasaata hai (You will meet him, right? He is also very funny). (He cracks) mean jokes." Munawar smiled and said, “Mere jaise mean jokes koi nahi maarta (No one can crack mean jokes as I do).”

While actor Kangana Ranaut is the host of the show, Karan Kundrra is the jailor. The finale of Lock Upp will be held on Saturday. The show streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

