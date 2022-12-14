Pranay Manchanda: 2022 brought a lot of smiles and cheer for me

Seen in shows like Baked and Comedy Couple, actor Pranay Manchanda wants to go back to direction and writing without letting acting take a back seat in the New Year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I just love every bit of my job and enjoy the process of storytelling. Be it acting, writing or direction, I want to have a finger in every pie. I have been acting since ages but took up screen only six years back. I have also tried direction and helmed two seasons of the show First. Of late I was busy scripting a show. Much is happening and many projects will surely materialize in 2023,” says the Made in Heaven and Official CEOgiri actor.

Trained at London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, Manchanda feels grateful to have been at the right place at the right time. “When I took up work in the web space it had a set audience. It was not a go-to platform unlike what it has become today. In just a couple of years, things got bigger and better for web as platform. Great content is happening and actors like me are no more restricted to a single space. We are everywhere.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manchanda also made his film debut this year, “2022 brought a lot of smiles and cheer for me. I am very excited as things unfolded the way I wished as a performer. My first film Tara Vs Bilal released in theatres and now next year it’s all set to stream. I’ll be directing yet again and that makes me more than happy. I want to give my best shot to all what I plan to undertake and that’s more the reason I am acting, writing and directing for different projects.”