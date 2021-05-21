Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Prince Harry says Meghan didn't follow through on suicidal thoughts as she didn't want him to lose another woman in life
web series

Prince Harry says Meghan didn't follow through on suicidal thoughts as she didn't want him to lose another woman in life

Prince Harry in a new documentary series spoke about Meghan Markle having suicidal thoughts, and why she didn't follow through on them.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 12:29 PM IST
Prince Harry married actor Meghan Markle in 2018.(REUTERS)

Prince Harry has said that the reason his wife, Meghan Markle, didn't follow through on her suicidal thoughts was because she didn't want him to lose another woman in his life. Harry in a new documentary series spoke about the parallels between how his mother, Princess Diana, and Meghan were treated by the press.

"My mother was chased to her death when she was in a relationship with someone who wasn’t white, and now look what’s happened. You’re talking about history repeating itself? They’re not going to stop until she dies," he said in the series about mental health, which premiered on Apple TV+.

He recalled a charity event that he attended with Meghan when she was pregnant with their son Archie in 2019. Harry said that just hours before the public appearance, she had opened up to him about having suicidal thoughts.

"Meghan decided to share with me the suicidal thoughts and the practicalities of how she was going to end her life," he said. "The thing that stopped her seeing it through was how unfair it would be on me after everything that happened to my mom, and now to be put in a position of losing another woman in my life with a baby inside of her."

Harry said that they were met with 'total silence' when they approached the royal family with their concerns. The couple announced that they would step away from the family, and subsequently moved to California.

Also read: The Me You Can't See review: Prince Harry bares his soul to Oprah in profoundly moving Apple show

Harry said that therapy has helped him greatly, because he feared losing Meghan if he didn't take care of himself. "I knew that if I didn't do the therapy and fix myself that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prince harry meghan markle princess diana

Related Stories

web series

Prince Harry says he was met with 'total neglect' when he asked royal family to help Meghan Markle

UPDATED ON MAY 21, 2021 11:46 AM IST
web series

The Me You Can't See review: Prince Harry bares his soul to Oprah in profoundly moving Apple show

PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 07:25 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP