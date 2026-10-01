‘Tamacha yahan maarungi taaliyan bahar bajengi’: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary cries, hits back after Shehzad Poonawalla calls her 'gold digger'

After being a finalist on Bigg Boss, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is now back as a contestant on another reality show, Rise & Fall season 2. She became one of the Rulers on the show. In the recent episode, she had a verbal argument with Shehzad Poonawalla that left her unable to sleep and reduced her to tears.

Shehzad Poonawalla calls Priyanka Chahar Choudhary a 'gold digger' in Rise & Fall season 2.

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The latest episode of Rise & Fall season 2 saw Priyanka, Tej Pratap Yadav and Irina Rudakova compete for the crown of the Ultimate Ruler. When Priyanka was eliminated from the race and Gautam Gulati called her out for not being loyal to him, Shehzad also picked up on it and kept repeating Gautam's words. Priyanka, in turn, called him a "manchild". The remark did not sit well with Shehzad, who then called Priyanka a "gold digger".

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary slams Shehad Poonawalla's ‘gold digger’ remark

Shehzad's remark affected Priyanka. While she laughed it off at the time, the next day, after waking up, she spoke to Swara Bhasker about it and said, "Now I know, Swara ji how this person must have disturbed your sleep and how miserable your eight years would have been. He will get beaten up here too. He called me a gold digger yesterday. Did I steal his gold and run away? This kept going around in my head all night because I am the one who supports my family, and he calls me a gold digger. Aisa Tamacha maarke jaaungi naa, tamacha yahan bajega taaliyan bahar bajengi (I will give him such a slap that while it lands here, the applause will be heard outside)."

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{{^usCountry}} She added that because of Shehzad, she could not sleep properly at night. "He ruined someone’s years, someone else’s nights. All it takes is one tag to defame a girl." In response, Shehzad accused Priyanka of playing the victim card and called her an "attention seeker". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added that because of Shehzad, she could not sleep properly at night. "He ruined someone’s years, someone else’s nights. All it takes is one tag to defame a girl." In response, Shehzad accused Priyanka of playing the victim card and called her an "attention seeker". {{/usCountry}}

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Priyanka further hit back at Shehzad, saying, "you guys told me that he has been ousted from every part after being slapped, imagine what kind of image this guy has that he got beaten here too. He will get a slap from me too. When I was sleeping at night, I felt his negative energy surrounding me and I wanted to stop his energy. Staring is also an invisible touch."

Priyanka and Shehzad were allies in the first episode, but their equation changed after Priyanka called out Shehzad for making below-the-belt remarks about Siwet Tomar and provoking him. Shehzad was upset with her and accused her of backstabbing him. He was also seen expressing his desire to quit the show after his argument with Priyanka, saying that his reputation was at stake. He even called Priyanka an "unstable" person and said he was afraid that her remarks could ruin his reputation in the outside world.

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About Rise & Fall season 2

Hosted by Virender Sehwag, the reality show divides 15 contestants into two groups — Rulers, who live in the penthouse, make decisions and enjoy all the luxuries, and Workers, who perform tasks, get nominated for eviction and try to survive and make it to the top. The show is available to watch on Prime Video and MX Player, with new episodes releasing every day at 12 pm.