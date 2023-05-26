Priyanka Chopra's Citadel officially renewed for season 2 ahead as season 1 ends

Ahead of the season one finale, Prime Video has officially renewed Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden for a second season. The actor also shared the good news on Instagram urging fans to watch all episodes of the series which are now streaming online. David Weil will return as showrunner for the second series and filmmaker Joe Russo will direct all the episodes in season two. (Also read: Citadel review: Priyanka Chopra is the best thing about Prime Video's expensive but average new series)

Priyanka shares renewal announcement

The first season of Citadel premiered on Prime Video on April 28.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Instagram, Priyanka shared the news of the renewal and wrote, "S2 is coming!! Looking forward to it (winking face emoji) @jennifersalke @therussobrothers. But for now watch the finale episode on @PrimeVideo @citadelonprime." The series premiered on April 28 after being launched globally with red carpet premieres in London, Rome and Los Angeles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Sameera Reddy shared on Priyanka's post, "I absolutely love the first season ! (red heart emojis) you go girl!" Her mother Dr Madhu Chopra added clapping hands emojis, while Deanne Pandey wrote, "I have enjoyed it @priyankachopra you are amazing & so good #mustwatch #citadel @citadelonprime." One fan added, "@priyankachopra mam your action and acting was gajab (unbelievable)."

Citadel ratings

The first episode of the series, also starring Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci, is available to watch for free worldwide on Prime Video. According to the streaming platform, Citadel is Prime Video's second most-watched new original series after LOTR: Rings Of Power outside the US, and fourth most-watched globally.

In a statement, executive producers Anthony and Joe Russo said, "AGBO is thrilled to embark on this next phase of the spyverse with Jen, Vernon, and the entire team at Amazon. The innovative storytelling of Citadel has paved the way for an incredible, worldwide collaboration with creatives in front of and behind the camera.”

What is it about?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka played an agent Nadia Sinh who has had her memory erased after the global spy agency Citadel was taken down by a syndicate named Manticore. She is joined by another agent Mason Kane (Richard) who asks for her help to stop Manticore. Prime Video already has Italian and Indian versions of Citadel in production. Helmed by Raj and DK, the Indian series stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. According to report in Deadline, production on the second series will move to California.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON