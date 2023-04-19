Priyanka Chopra leaves Nick Jonas obsessed with her red dress at Citadel premiere. See pics

Priyanka Chopra was a true stunner in a red off-shoulder body-hugging gown as she attended the London premiere of her upcoming show Citadel. Her co-star Richard Madden and husband Nick Jonas were in black at the event. Several pictures and videos of Priyanka and Nick posing together for the paparazzi have appeared online and they only show how the two just couldn't keep their eyes off each other. Also read: Priyanka Chopra says she did ‘almost 80%’ of the stunts in Citadel: I have done action films in Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Citadel London premiere. (AP)

From a peck on the cheek to clicking a selfie with Priyanka in the background, Nick was all for Priyanka at the Citadel premiere. He also has a guest appearance in the action thriller series. Priyanka also posed with Richard Madden.

Taking to Instagram, Nick shared a video from the premiere night which he captioned, "#RedDress." The caption is also the popular lyrics from his song Burnin’ Up which turned into a meme on social media meme because Nick always skips singing the particular lyrics while performing at his concerts. A fan commented on the video, “Time to make a new music video for this song and put all the beautiful wives in red dresses.” Another asked, “But did you scream “RED DRESS” out loud?!?” One more fan wrote, “I’m obsessed with Priyanka 2. I love that her husband is even more obsessed with Priyanka. Love to see it.”

Priyanka's mom Dr Madhu Chopra also accompanied her to the premiere and was in a golden saree. There are also pictures of them leaving the venue after the event. While Priyanka wore a black overcoat over her gown, her mom carried a black shawl for warmth.

Created by the Russo Brothers, Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Sharing details about the show, Priyanka earlier said, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What's so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me."

(With ANI inputs)

