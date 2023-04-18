Priyanka Chopra says she did ‘almost 80%’ of the stunts in Citadel: I have done action films in Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Russo Brothers-helmed Citadel. The highly anticipated show sees the actor alongside Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. In a recent interview, Priyanka revealed that she did majority of the action for the series by herself, and said that her background of doing action films in Bollywood helped her in doing so. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra slays in black as she promotes Citadel in London, Paris Hilton loves her look) Priyanka Chopra in a still from Citadel.

As per the official synopsis, Citadel follows elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra), who had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives after the fall of independent global spy agency Citadel. Thereafter, they build new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent rival agency Manticore from establishing a new world order.

In an interview with DNA, Priyanka talked about doing the action for Citadel and said, "I come from the background of doing action films. I have done action films in Bollywood as well. So, I have a lot of confidence in myself when I go toe-to-toe with an amazing stunt team. The stunt team for Citadel comes from the Russo Brothers, who have worked with the best in the business. I learnt a lot from them. I am not arrogant. I don’t walk in that I have done so many films so I know everything. I like learning, especially when someone has more experience than me, I like to absorb everything.”

Talking about how she did majority of the action by herself, Priyanka further added, “Almost 80% of the stunts on the show, I did myself because I trust my body and my instincts. But I learnt a lot and the action that I have done on this show is definitely very different from what I have done before.”

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden had began Citadel promotions in Mumbai, ahead of the premiere. At an earlier press meet where both the actors were present for a media interaction, Richard said he would be honoured to work in a Bollywood film, while Priyanka talked about how her criteria for choosing projects has changed with time.

Citadel is produced by Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers' AGBO. The first two episodes of the series will premiere on Prime Video globally on April 28 in 40 languages and more episodes will follow later.

