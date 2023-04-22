Priyanka Chopra poses for 'Roman Holiday' photoshoot with Nick Jonas at Italian premiere of Citadel. See pics

Priyanka Chopra and her husband-singer Nick Jonas had their own private 'Roman Holiday' photoshoot ahead of the Italian premiere of her web series Citadel. They are on a global tour promoting the Prime Video series ahead of its April 28 premiere. The actor was seen posing on a balcony in her green gown for the Rome premiere, while Nick joined her for a few photographs in which they are seen gazing at one another. Actors Raashi Khanna, Huma Qureshi and Sophie Choudhry were amongst the celebrities that reacted to Priyanka's latest pictures. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra greets paparazzi with namaste at Rome's Citadel premiere, Nick Jonas turns photographer for her at event) Priyanka Chopra shared photos from a special photoshoot in Rome for Citadel on Instagram.

On Instagram, Priyanka posted a series of pictures of herself in the green gown for the Italian premiere. She wrote, "Roman holiday," and added a red heart emoji. In the first few photos, Priyanka is posing on the Rome balcony, showing off the diamond necklace and green gown chosen for the Rome premiere. Nick Jonas, who is wearing a blue blazer and pants with a blue shirt, joins her for the next few couple pictures together.

Raashi commented, "Stunning!" Huma and Sophie both dropped fire emojis for her outfit and the photos. One fan shared, "How glamorous Ms Chopra is! This is a great colour on her: of course, she looks superb in anything." Another added, "If beauty was a person." Another person commented, "Whaaaat! This is fireeeee."

Created by David Weil, Citadel has filmmakers Joe Russo and Anthony Russo serving as executive producers on the project. Citadel also stars Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville and Alan Cumming. The first two episodes of the spy series will premiere on April 28. There will be one episode a week until May 26, 2023 when the first season airs its finale.

Citadel features Priyanka as Nadia Sinh and Richard as Mason Kane. Their characters are former spies who have their memories erased by the spy organisation they are working for. The official synopsis for the series states, "The global spy agency Citadel has fallen and the memory of its agents has been erased. Now, the powerful Manticore crime syndicate is filling the power vacuum. Citadel agents must remember their past and find the strength to fight back."

