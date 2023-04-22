Priyanka Chopra greets paparazzi with namaste at Rome's Citadel premiere, Nick Jonas turns photographer for her at event

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas attended the Citadel special screening in Rome. Several pictures and videos of the duo arriving at the venue and also posing for the paparazzi emerged online. Apart from Priyanka and Nick, the cast members of Citadel including Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci were also seen at the event. (Also Read | Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra share kisses and ice cream as they roam around Rome) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Citadel premiere in Rome.

Priyanka, for the event, wore a green gown while Nick Jonas opted for a blue shirt under a dark blue blazer, matching pants, and white sneakers. The duo arrived at the event holding hands as they waved at the paparazzi. Both of them also posed for pictures inside the venue.

In one of the videos, Priyanka was seen greeting the paparazzi with a namaste (folded hands) as she smiled for the camera. In another clip, as Priyanka posed solo for the photographers, Nick stood at a distance and clicked her pictures. Priyanka also posed with the Citadel cast for photos.

Created by the Russo Brothers, Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26. The show stars Richard and Priyanka in the lead roles. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Sharing details about the show, Priyanka earlier said as quoted by news agency ANI, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What's so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me."

Priyanka will also be seen in the romance drama Love Again, directed by James C Strouse. The film also stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Priyanka will also be seen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa.

