Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra share kisses and ice cream as they roam around Rome. Watch cute video

Nick Jonas has shared an adorable new TikTok, a romantic postcard from Rome. The video also features his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, who is in the city to promote her upcoming series Citadel. The couple went to the Colosseum, shared some kisses and gorged on gelato. (Also read: Nick Jonas vibes with King, sings in Hindi in music video for Maan Meri Jaan, desi fans are proud) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are upto some touristy things in Rome.

The video begins with a shot of Nick and Priyanka's feet as they walk around the Colosseum. He is wearing white sneakers, while she is in black Converse. She is wearing an olive green co-ord set with a black jacket. Nick is in a white T-shirt and red shirt. The next ‘scene' shows them looking into the camera and suddenly sharing a cute kiss. It ends with both of them enjoying some ice cream cones. Sharing the video on Instagram Reels, Nick simply captioned it ‘Rome’.

A fan commented on the post, “Love you are enjoying the place.” Another wrote, “This is what dreams are made of.” A fan also wrote, “My favorite place in the world and my favorite couple in the world.”

Priyanka and Nick Jonas married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Priyanka is in Rome to promote her show Citadel, which will have an Italian and Indian version as well. The Indian version is being shot with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan. It is directed by Raj and DK. The show's cast and crew were also in London this week for its world premiere.

Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Sharing details about the show, Priyanka said, “The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What's so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON