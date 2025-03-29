Menu Explore
Priyanka Chopra's Citadel season 2 release delayed, Amazon MGM ‘unhappy with what they have seen so far of S2’: Report

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Mar 29, 2025 08:39 AM IST

All the spinoff series of Citadel are on hold, "until the second season is released. The shooting for season two was wrapped up in late November last year.

Actor Priyanka Chopra-starrer Citadel 2, which was scheduled to release this year, has been postponed. As per Hollywood Reporter, the continuation of all spinoff series of the spy action series are on hold too. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra wraps shoot of Citadel Season 2, drops BTS pictures from set: 'I’ve been on a roller coaster')

Priyanka Chopra will star as Nadia Sinh in Citadel season two.
Priyanka Chopra will star as Nadia Sinh in Citadel season two.

Priyanka Chopra's Citadel not to release this year

The report citing its sources, said that Amazon MGM is pushing the show "to a spring 2026 debut". All the spinoff series are on hold, "until the second season is released, if not indefinitely". Reportedly, Amazon MGM is "unhappy with what they have seen so far of season two".

Citadel season one

Season one of Citadel starred Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. The six-episode first season was reported to be one of the most expensive television series ever made. The first season premiered on April 28, 2023. It also starred Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Moller, and Rahul Kohli, among many others.

The show revolved around elite agents Mason Kane (Richard) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka), who had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives after the independent global spy agency Citadel's fall.

About Citadel season two

Priyanka recently announced the shoot for the Prime Video spy action series. Citadel season two is written by David Well. The actor will reprise her role of spy Nadia Sinh in the series. The shooting for season two was wrapped up in late November last year. Citadel has been executive produced by Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO.

About Citadel spin-offs

Several non-English language spin-off shows of Citadel were announced, with settings in India, Spain, Mexico and Italy. Citadel: Diana, the Italian series, premiered on October 10, 2024. Directed by Arnaldo Catinari, it starred Matilda De Angelis, Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi and Julia Piaton among others.

Indian series, Citadel: Honey Bunny premiered November 7, 2024. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Citadel: Honey Bunny was directed by Raj & DK.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
