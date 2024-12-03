Priyanka Chopra wraps shoot of Citadel Season 2, drops BTS pictures from set: 'I’ve been on a roller coaster'

Priyanka Chopra is one happy actor as she enters holiday season! She has one big reason to be happy as she has finally wrapped the shoot of highly anticipated sequel to Prime Video series Citadel. On Tuesday, the actor took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures and videos from the day she finished the shoot of the show which she explained as a ‘roller coaster ride.’ (Also read: Madhu Chopra reveals Purple Pebble Pictures was Priyanka Chopra's Plan B if she fails in Hollywood) Priyanka Chopra on the set of Citadel Season Two.

Priyanka wraps Citadel shoot

In the first picture, Priyanka was seen in costume for her character Nadia Sinh, as she stood smiling with a bouquet of flowers. The next picture had Priyanka smiling with members of the crew of the shoot. A video also showed a glimpse of the entire unit standing in a circle, with a member expressing their gratitude for the time and the experience of shooting. The highlight of the post was a video of actor Stanley Tucci making a martini to cheer with the rest of the cast. He refills the glass and tries it again, this time doing a British accent. The last picture saw a close-up of Priyanka's hand, holding on to daughter Malti Marie's fingers.

‘This year has been a whirlwind for me’

In the caotion, Priyanka wrote: “A few days late but I’ve been on a roller coaster. We wrapped Citadel season 2!! This year has been a whirlwind for me but to be surrounded by so much love and support makes everything easier. I’m so grateful to the cast and crew and especially my team who propped me up. Now… I’m Diving into the holiday season (christmas tree and snow emoticons) Sound on.”

Apart from Citadel, Priyanka will be next seen in the American action-comedy Heads of State, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena.