Priyanshu Painyuli’s lesser-known Bengaluru connection

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli is all set to add another feather to his cap as he dives into the world of teleplays. Having already made his mark in web shows, films and theatre, Painyuli’s acclaimed play Internal Affairs is set to be broadcast in multiple languages, including Kannada.

The Mirzapur 2 actor is enthusiastic about exploring this new format. “A teleplay is very interesting because instead of talking to the audience, I’m talking straight to a camera while also acting the way I do in a play. It’s a rom-com based on a couple and all that they go through in the modern world. I’ve had actors like Varun Dhawan come up to me after watching the play and relating to it all,” says Painyuli, whose play also has actors Shriya Pilgaonkar, Hussain Dalal and Shikha Talsania.

Known for his prowess in action thrillers, Painyuli, who was also seen in the 2020 Hollywood film Extraction, is eager to explore “lighthearted cinema” and expresses a desire to appear in a “period drama” as well. “I’ve always been a fan of cinema from south India, much before films like Kantara and RRR (both 2022) got their dues. I would love to brush up on my languages and do projects here. All the actors are doing it now, and I think it’s great.”

Reflecting on his Bengaluru upbringing, Painyuli reminisces about cherished memories in the city. “MTR was always my go-to in the city for dosa, the original one near Lalbagh Botanical Garden. My college was in Malleshwaram, so I remember a lemonade stall I used to visit every other day! Another favourite would be Empire Restaurant and its kebabs. When my friends from the city and I catch up, we still talk about all these amazing food places.”

With a strong connection to Bengaluru, Painyuli tells us, “I started off my theatre career here. I’ve been an usher for spots such as Jagriti Theatre and Chowdiah Memorial Hall. Growing up, Ranga Shankara was still getting built and it’s great to see how the theatre scene in the city has come this far.”

