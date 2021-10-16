Qais Khan hopes to use International Emmys nomination for Tehran to highlight Afghanistan crisis

The Israeli show Tehran is in the race to win an International Emmy in the Drama Series category and actor Qais Khan obviously can’t contain his excitement.

“I’m extremely happy and excited that Tehran is nominated. It’s one of those projects that’s very close to my heart. Working in such a big multicultural project with many talented actors and filmmakers in the streets of Athens was a literal treat,” he tells us.

While the International Emmys nomination is a win for the whole team, Khan, who is currently residing in Belgium, wants to make it count for the people of his country, and redirect the attention of the world towards the plight of people in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover.

“I know it’s the project, which has got nominated, and not me alone. So, if I get a chance to go and attend the ceremony — which will be held in New York on November 22 — I’ll try and highlight my (Afghanistani) people’s issues there. However, I’m still trying to do my best to highlight the issue in whatever way I can,” shares the actor, who was last seen in Bollywood film BellBottom.

At the International Emmys, Tehran will be competing with India’s Aarya, Chile’s El Presidente and UK’s There She Goes – Season 2. Khan feels the international recognition might help bring the spotlight on the issue once again, but he laments, “It’s the authorities who can bring about the actual change.”

He continues, “After hearing all the things from people of the country, I can say that things aren’t going well yet. People are still in plight, and I pray everyday that things get well for them soon,” ends Khan.