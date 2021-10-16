Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Qais Khan hopes to use International Emmys nomination for Tehran to highlight Afghanistan crisis
web series

Qais Khan hopes to use International Emmys nomination for Tehran to highlight Afghanistan crisis

Actor Qais Khan’s Israeli thriller, Tehran, has been nominated for International Emmy Awards in the Drama Series category, alongside India’s Aarya
Qais Khan, who hails from Afghanistan, is currently residing in Belgium
Published on Oct 16, 2021 12:17 AM IST
By Sugandha Rawal

The Israeli show Tehran is in the race to win an International Emmy in the Drama Series category and actor Qais Khan obviously can’t contain his excitement.

“I’m extremely happy and excited that Tehran is nominated. It’s one of those projects that’s very close to my heart. Working in such a big multicultural project with many talented actors and filmmakers in the streets of Athens was a literal treat,” he tells us.

While the International Emmys nomination is a win for the whole team, Khan, who is currently residing in Belgium, wants to make it count for the people of his country, and redirect the attention of the world towards the plight of people in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover.

“I know it’s the project, which has got nominated, and not me alone. So, if I get a chance to go and attend the ceremony — which will be held in New York on November 22 — I’ll try and highlight my (Afghanistani) people’s issues there. However, I’m still trying to do my best to highlight the issue in whatever way I can,” shares the actor, who was last seen in Bollywood film BellBottom.

RELATED STORIES

At the International Emmys, Tehran will be competing with India’s Aarya, Chile’s El Presidente and UK’s There She Goes – Season 2. Khan feels the international recognition might help bring the spotlight on the issue once again, but he laments, “It’s the authorities who can bring about the actual change.”

He continues, “After hearing all the things from people of the country, I can say that things aren’t going well yet. People are still in plight, and I pray everyday that things get well for them soon,” ends Khan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Natasha Bharadwaj: Validation from the industry makes you feel you are doing something right

5

Vicky Kaushal hosts Sardar Udham screening, Alia Bhatt spotted at dubbing studio

Little Things 4 review: Bid goodbye to the best show on urban relationships

Squid Game: Anupam Tripathi reveals mom's reaction to his success
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP