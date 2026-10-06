Qazi Touqeer eliminated from Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20? Singer's team breaks silence on dengue rumours and reports of his eviction

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer's health has become a talking point among viewers after reports claimed that the singer had contracted dengue and was taken out of the house for treatment. His team has now clarified the situation, saying Qazi has been dealing with a fever and low energy but continues to remain inside the Bigg Boss house and has not been eliminated. The clarification came through a statement posted on his official Instagram account.

Qazi Touqeer is unwell but continues to remain inside Bigg Boss 20

Qazi Touqeer remains inside Bigg Boss 20 amid health scare; team clarifies fever, addresses dengue and eviction rumours.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Qazi has reportedly been running a fever for the past few days. While he has been taking rest whenever possible, the singer has continued to take part in the house activities when his health permits.

"A heartfelt update for the Qazi family. Our rockstar Qazi has been dealing with fever for the past few days inside the Bigg Boss house and has been taking some much-needed rest whenever he gets the chance. Recently, he was feeling a little low on energy and was taken to the medical room, where he was examined by the doctor. He continues to be inside the Bigg Boss house, and we remain in touch with the BB team regarding his well-being. Even while taking it a little easy, Qazi continues to participate, entertain everyone and bring his infectious positivity to the house. That's our rockstar," the statement read .

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Team asks fans not to panic

{{^usCountry}} Qazi's team has also appealed to fans to remain calm instead of relying on unverified reports. They assured viewers that further updates would be shared if necessary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Qazi's team has also appealed to fans to remain calm instead of relying on unverified reports. They assured viewers that further updates would be shared if necessary. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"We request everyone to stay calm, keep faith and continue showering Qazi with your love, prayers and positive energy. We'll keep you updated, and once he's feeling completely back to himself, we know our most energetic Rockstar will be back with his full aura and unstoppable energy! Until then, keep supporting him and keep the love coming. Rest. Recover. And roar back, Rockstar! We're all with you. Team Qazi," the statement concluded .

Dengue reports have not been confirmed

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The biggest speculation surrounding Qazi's health was about an alleged dengue diagnosis. Some reports claimed that he had been taken out of the Bigg Boss house because the treatment required could not be provided on the set. However, Qazi's team has not confirmed that he has dengue. Their statement only refers to fever, low energy and the medical examination he underwent. There is also no mention of a dengue diagnosis or a temporary exit from the show.

Qazi Touqeer's journey on Bigg Boss 20

Qazi, who shot to fame after winning the reality singing competition Fame Gurukul in 2005 alongside Ruprekha Banerjee, has been among the contestants attracting attention this season. The Kashmiri singer has also earned praise from host Salman Khan for the way he has handled some of the tense situations inside the house.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Qazi's health update comes soon after Rhiti Tiwari, daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, was eliminated from Bigg Boss 20 in a mid-week eviction. The eviction followed a decision by captaincy contenders Mahhi Vij, Yung DSA and Uditi Singh, who collectively felt that Rhiti had contributed the least among the nominated contestants. Her departure came after a tense stretch in the house, including a heated diss battle involving Qazi and Uditi.