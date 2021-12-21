R Madhavan ‘moved to tears’ as Decoupled becomes second most watched show on Netflix in India

R Madhavan has expressed his joy at his recently-released web series, Decoupled, becoming the second most watched show on Netflix in India. The show features him and Surveen Chawla as a married couple, living together with their daughter amid an impending divorce.

Madhavan shared a screenshot of Netflix which shows Decoupled at number two on the list of 'Top 10 in India Today'. He wrote along with it on Twitter, “With the blessings of the almighty and all the elders and with the love of all the people — #Decoupled becomes the No. 1 Indian series on Netflix in less than 72 hrs. I am so moved to tears and very humbled.”

Madhavan plays the role of a pulp fiction writer, who is on the verge of divorce from his wife, played by Surveen Chawla. The comedy series has been created by Manu Joseph and directed by Hardik Mehta. Author Chetan Bhagat plays himself in the show.

Madhavan said that when he was offered Decoupled, it was the fastest 'yes' he ever said to a project, as he was looking for something light-hearted during the pandemic. "After the Covid-19 time, I didn't want to do anything morbid, I wanted to do something light, funny and humorous. Also, this was in English and I was very curious to see how they would write a script in English, and I had not read much in English in India. So, when Manu sent the script to me, it was hilarious and I've never said okay to any script in such a short time. I wanted to get on to it as soon as possible,” he added.

The show, the actor said, is about 'decoupling', but they are not sermonising it at all. "I just want people to enjoy the show... You draw from it what you want to, but the primary intent of the show is to entertain and make you laugh and see a funnier side of relationships,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)