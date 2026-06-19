...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Raakh villain Akash Makhija reveals receiving death threats after show's release: ‘People want to kill me’

Prime Video's Raakh generated intense reactions, with Akash Makhija receiving death threats for his portrayal of a serial killer.

Jun 19, 2026 04:27 pm IST
Written by Riya Sharma
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Prime Video's crime drama Raakh has generated strong reactions from viewers since its release. While actor Akash Makhija has been widely praised for his portrayal of the antagonist Babu, the actor has also found himself at the centre of discussions for a very different reason. In an interview with Zoom, Akash recently revealed that the intensity of the audience's response has been so strong that he has even received death threats from viewers.

Akash Makhija talks about receiving death threats

Akash Makhija reveals getting death threats after Raakh.

Speaking about the reaction to his performance, Akash admitted that he is critical of his own work but hasn't had the time yet to watch Rakh. However, the audience's reaction to his character has come as a big validation for him. "When I watch myself on screen, I am very critical of my work. I can’t evaluate myself. The audience reviewing my work is the biggest thing for me. Whenever I open my Instagram DM, I see people want to kill me,” he said.

The actor added that the messages he has been receiving reflect just how deeply viewers have connected with the story and how much they dislike his character. "Death threat se pata nahi kya kya aa raha hai (I don't even know what all is coming because of the death threats). The audience has accepted Babu. I am aware he’s the most hated character in the nation. Some messages even read that when Jayprakash (Ali Fazal) was beating him, we were cheering. There is a funny thing that happened. My mother watched the show and got emotional, but when Ali was beating me. That’s maa ki mamta (That's a mother's love)," he said.

Created by Anusha Nandakumar, Sandeep Saket and Prosit Roy, Raakh also stars Anshul Chauhan, Rakesh Bedi, Divya Sharma and Vivaan Sharma. The series has received positive reviews from viewers and is currently streaming on Prime Video.

 
ali fazal amazon prime video
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Raakh villain Akash Makhija reveals receiving death threats after show's release: ‘People want to kill me’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.