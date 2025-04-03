Rajiv Thakur reveals why he insists on 5-star stay, business class flights even when performing for free at events

Comedian and actor Rajiv Thakur, in a recent conversation with Dostcast, talked about the importance of spending money on oneself. Recalling how he once struggled to afford Amul butter, he revealed that while he is now willing to reduce his fees for shows, he refuses to perform unless he is provided with a five-star hotel stay and a business-class ticket. Rajiv Thakur talks about enjoying luxuries.

Rajiv Thakur on enjoying luxury

When asked about his travel experience, Rajiv said, "Mereko tum free show karwa lo but tumhe ticket business class hi deni padegi tumko. Tumhe five star mein suite room hi dena padega mereko otherwise I won't go. Yeh maine ab chodh diya. Paise kum kara lo merese, yeh dena hi padega. Mujhe bada maza aata hai. Business lounge mein jaao, uska apna hi maza hai. Main ghar se pet bhara bhi ho naa fir bhi kuch cheezen order kardeta hun. Jinhone gareebi dekhi hai naa, bhai ab nahi jeeyoge zindagi, tab bhi aapko bhaag kar flight pakadni hai, kya fun hai zindagi (You can get me to do a free show, but you’ll have to give me a business-class ticket. You’ll have to book me a suite room in a five-star hotel—otherwise, I won’t go. I don’t compromise on this anymore. You can pay me less, but these things are non-negotiable. I really enjoy it. There’s a different kind of fun in sitting in a business lounge. Even if I’m full before leaving home, I still end up ordering something there. Those who have seen poverty know—if you don’t live life now, then when? Otherwise, you’ll just be running to catch flights all your life. What’s the fun in that?)."

Rajiv Thakur says he doesn't want money

He further shared, "Zindagi mein kyun aise bane aap kyunki maine filmon mein dekha tha ki ek bada aadmi aata hai, aise order karta hai, aise waali seat pe bethta hai. Bhai mereko paisa nahi chahiye, mereko yeh chahiye. Luxury dila do. Suite room, tub mein main kabhi nahaya nahi hun, lekin voh jo ek feel ke liye aap bade hone ki koshish karte ho, ab toh aur tamannah badh ayi hai. Kuch aur maine rooms dekh liye hai. Mujhe lagta hai yeh zarori hai life ke liye. Varna paisa toh aap gharwalon ke liye kama rahe ho, unhone le jaana hai yaa pada rahega bank mein (Why did I become like this in life? Because I had seen in films that a wealthy person walks in, gives orders, and sits in a certain kind of seat. Brother, I don’t want money; I want this experience. Give me luxury. A suite room—I have never bathed in a bathtub—but for that feeling, you try to experience being someone big. Now, my desires have grown even more. I’ve seen even better rooms. I feel this is important in life. Otherwise, you earn money for your family, they will take it, or it will just sit in the bank.)"

Rajiv further shared that those who rise from poverty often struggle to spend money on themselves. He admitted that despite his success, he finds it difficult to indulge personally and instead prioritises his family's well-being. Recalling the hardships of his past, he mentioned how he once longed for Amul butter, which was a rare treat available only on Sundays. Now, he likes to spend on his family to provide them with the best.

Rajiv Thakur’s upcoming work

Rajiv was last seen playing the villain in the Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, where his performance was highly appreciated by fans. Now, he will be seen in the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, set to premiere on Netflix in 2025.