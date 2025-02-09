Rajiv Thakur reacts to claims of Kapil Sharma becoming arrogant after achieving success: ‘I might lose my mind too if…'

Comedian Rajiv Thakur, who is also part of The Great Indian Kapil Show, addressed the fallout between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan. He also defended Kapil against claims that he became arrogant after achieving success. Rajeev Thakur defends Kapil Sharma over allegations of being arrogant.

Rajiv on Kapil becoming arrogant

When asked if he ever felt jealous of Kapil, Rajiv denied it and went on to praise him for keeping the audience engaged. Addressing the claims of Kapil becoming arrogant, he said, “He is under a lot of pressure, and people don’t understand that. Who can memorize a 2 to 2.5-hour-long script? Has he ever fumbled? Not even once. He adds a punch to everyone's entry. Besides performing, he has to welcome guests, make them feel comfortable, and sit with the channel’s creative team to work on the show. It’s not about arrogance. If I became as successful and famous as him, I might lose my mind too. Nobody handles fame as well as he does. I, who don’t even have 5 percent of his success, sometimes feel irritated by fans. But you should see how warmly he meets his fans."

Rajiv further spoke about the past feud between Kapil and Sunil, clarifying that there are no grudges anymore. He said, “Who doesn’t fight? If their fight was so serious, how are they still mingling and shooting together today? Money can make you work together, but if you observe the atmosphere on set, you’ll see they genuinely enjoy each other’s company. Even after the shoot, they sit together.”

About Rajiv Thakur

Rajiv Thakur is a comedian and actor best known for his work in Hindi and Punjabi films, as well as television shows like Comedy Circus and The Kapil Sharma Show. He was last seen in the Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, which also starred Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza, and Arvind Swamy.

He will next be seen in the third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, alongside Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, and Krushna Abhishek, among others. The show is set to stream on Netflix this year.