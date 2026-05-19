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Rajkumar Hirani set to make streaming debut with Avinash Arun-directed 'Pritam and Pedro'

Rajkumar Hirani set to make streaming debut with Avinash Arun-directed 'Pritam and Pedro'

May 19, 2026 04:25 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, Director Rajkumar Hirani is foraying into the streaming space with "Pritam and Pedro", which will premiere on the platform on July 3.

Rajkumar Hirani set to make streaming debut with Avinash Arun-directed 'Pritam and Pedro'

According to the makers, the show will bring Hirani's signature blend of warmth, emotion and human storytelling into the long format space with a group of talented bunch, including Arun, who is known for directing "Paatal Lok", "School of Lies" and acclaimed films such as "Killa" and "Three of Us".

Not much is available in terms of plot details except for a brief synopsis: An abandoned ATM on a beach, two unlikely men standing beside it and a mystery strange enough to instantly spark curiosity.

"I've always enjoyed stories where very different people are forced to come together and navigate life in unexpected ways. 'Pritam and Pedro' has a lot of humour, warmth and madness in that sense," Hirani, who is the creator-producer of the show, said in a statement.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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