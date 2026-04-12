Ranveer Allahbadia goes ‘kaun Samay’ after Samay Raina said he ‘ruined my mental health’ in comedy special. Watch

Recently, Samay Raina released his first comedy special since the India’s Got Latent controversy in 2025. In the special, the comedian took several digs at Ranveer Allahbadia, joking that he had “ruined his mental health”. Now, Ranveer appears to have indirectly reacted to the remarks.

Ranveer Allahbadia indirectly reacts to Samay Raina's dig

Ranveer Allahbadia hits back at Samay Raina's dig at him.

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On Saturday, Ranveer appeared in a video shared by paparazzo Shailesh Pandey. When the paparazzo praised him and called him down-to-earth, Ranveer jokingly asked him to call him “funny” instead. Ranveer then returned the compliment, and when the paparazzo mentioned that everyone has been talking about them lately, Ranveer quipped, “Hum dono ka samay chal raha hai (It’s our time right now).” When the paparazzo slyly brought up Samay Raina’s name, Ranveer replied, “Samay… kaun Samay? Kya Samay? (Samay, who Samay?) Humara time. It’s our time, my time is now.”

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{{^usCountry}} In another video, he said, "Tareefein toh sunai de rahi hain… tareef hum tak pahunch jati hai. Jitni zyada positivity aap andar rakhoge, utni zyada aap attract karte ho. Main bohot 'mazaak kiya' bhi hoon… good sense of humour. Smile karte rehna chahiye (I can hear the praise… compliments always reach me. The more positivity you keep within yourself, the more you attract it. I joke around a lot too… I have a good sense of humour. One should keep smiling)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another video, he said, "Tareefein toh sunai de rahi hain… tareef hum tak pahunch jati hai. Jitni zyada positivity aap andar rakhoge, utni zyada aap attract karte ho. Main bohot 'mazaak kiya' bhi hoon… good sense of humour. Smile karte rehna chahiye (I can hear the praise… compliments always reach me. The more positivity you keep within yourself, the more you attract it. I joke around a lot too… I have a good sense of humour. One should keep smiling)." {{/usCountry}}

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Ranveer’s remarks came after Samay Raina’s Still Alive comedy special. In the video, Samay mentioned how Ranveer’s positive image did not sit well with the question he asked on India’s Got Latent, because of which people did not accept it. He further revealed that Ranveer made the ‘parents and sex’ remark eight times during the show, but Samay kept only one instance in the final cut, which led to backlash on the internet. Mentioning Ranveer, he said, "Mera poora mental health kharab kardi usne, usko toh meditation bhi aata hai, kuch bhi nahi aata mujhe toh (He completely ruined my mental health. He even knows meditation; I don’t know anything at all)." He jokingly called Ranveer “the monk who sold my Ferrari.”

All about the India’s Got Latent controversy

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In February last year, Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, and Apoorva Mukhija appeared on the panel of Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. Ranveer’s question to a contestant about ‘parents and sex’ led to backlash online. Multiple FIRs were filed against Ashish, Apoorva, Ranveer, and Samay. While Ranveer issued a public apology, Samay was “forced” to remove all episodes of the show from YouTube.

Later, in March, the court allowed Ranveer to resume his podcast. Apoorva also made her comeback on YouTube and revealed that she had faced death threats during the controversy. Fans had been eagerly waiting for Samay’s comeback, and the Still Alive special won many hearts.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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