Raqesh Bapat answers ‘very naughty question’ about Shamita Shetty, watch

Raqesh Bapat joined Shamita Shetty for an Instagram live on Sunday, where they answered fan questions. Raqesh, who has an artistic side, was asked about where he would visualise Shamita if he had to paint her.

“That is a very naughty question, by the way. I think I would like to paint her standing by the beach, with the sea in front of her and the breeze brushing through her hair, maybe a flowy dress. I think I would like to capture her on the sand, looking at the sea,” he said, leaving her impressed. “Awww, that’s beautiful,” she replied.

Shamita, meanwhile, revealed what she finds attractive about Raqesh. “For me, it was Raqesh’s simplicity. That is what attracted me to him,” she said.

Towards the end of the live session, Raqesh gave fans a little surprise. While he and Shamita seemed to have joined in from different locations, he revealed that they were actually together.

One fan wanted to know if Raqesh and Shamita stay together. “No,” she said, as she burst out laughing. “Right now, we are for the interview. Nothing beyond that,” he added.

Raqesh and Shamita developed feelings for each other on Bigg Boss OTT. However, they are not in a relationship yet. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “Before giving it any kind of name, this bond, we would like to know each other better. Let’s see, que sera sera. I don’t want to rush into anything and I am sure she also feels the same.”

Raqesh also responded to those who feel that his connection with Shamita was just for Bigg Boss OTT. “We cannot cheat our feelings, especially on a reality show like this, because you are tested all the time. Shamita and I were genuinely fond of each other. In a house like that, you are put in situations and you always need each other’s support. That was a genuine feeling, whatever was shown,” he said.