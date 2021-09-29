Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Raqesh Bapat reveals ex-wife Ridhi Dogra's reaction to Kashmera Shah's 'henpecked husband' remark
web series

Raqesh Bapat reveals ex-wife Ridhi Dogra's reaction to Kashmera Shah's 'henpecked husband' remark

Raqesh Bapat has revealed his conversation with ex-wife Ridhi Dogra about Kashmera Shah's 'henpecked husband' comment. Here's what she told him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 10:08 AM IST
Actors Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat.

Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat has opened up about his conversation with ex-wife Ridhi Dogra about actor Kashmera Shah calling him a 'henpecked husband'. When Raqesh was on the reality show, Kashmera had repeatedly called him 'henpecked' on Twitter. Ridhi had reacted to her comments and defended Raqesh.

Speaking to a leading daily, Raqesh Bapat revealed what Ridhi Dogra told him. He said, "She was just bothered about me being called henpecked. She also reacted against it. Ridhi told me that you as a person can never be henpecked and it's just that you care a lot about people who you like and that's why you are that way. She also said to me that when you feel for a person, you would never react to that person in an angry way."

Earlier this month, Kashmera had shared a photo that featured Raqesh, Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal. She had written, "Congratulations @RaQesh19 you are on your way to becoming a hen pecked husband…again. @BiggBoss @biggbossott_ @ColorsTV @karanjohar." Ridhi Dogra had replied to her tweeting, "Again!? Excuse me. Kindly don't make loose comments. Peace out."

RELATED STORIES

Kashmera tweeted later, "Ok then @ridhidogra on his way to becoming a hen pecked husband for the first time @RaQesh19 peace out ex wife @BiggBoss @biggbossott_ @ColorsTV."

During their stint on the reality show, Shamita was called ‘bossy’, ‘dominating’ and accused of using Raqesh like a ‘jhamura (sidekick)’. After co-contestant Nishant Bhat had called her ‘ice queen’ and 'arrogant', Shamita had replied, “As far as Raqesh is concerned, main thak gayi hoon Raqesh ko defend karte karte, kyunki bohot saare log mere upar pounce kar rahe hai yeh bol ke ki main Raqesh ko sahi tareeke se treat nahi karti hoon (I am tired of defending him because people pounce on me and say that I don’t treat him right).”

Also Read | Raqesh Bapat on ex-wife Ridhi Dogra being ‘happy’ for him and Shamita Shetty: ‘I will be happiest if she finds love’

An angry Shamita had also shouted at Raqesh, “You keep quiet, haan. He will keep saying things about my relationship with you and how I am dominating you, you keep quiet. I will keep defending myself only always.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss ott bigg boss raqesh bapat kashmera shah
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shooting in India or abroad, the scare is equal: Vipin Sharma

5

Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan at Shiddat screening

Namit Das on Aarya bagging an Emmy nomination: It does make my profile look better

Inside Priyanka Chopra's private jet with Citadel crew, champagne and Diana
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP