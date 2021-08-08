Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Web Series / Rasika Dugal inspires kids to champion the cause of waste management
web series

Rasika Dugal inspires kids to champion the cause of waste management

Actor Rasika Dugal stresses on the need to initiate conversations about environmental preservation among children
By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON AUG 08, 2021 04:10 PM IST
Rasika Dugal feels this initiative is to give information to children but also to engage parents who are making purchase and lifestyle decisions.

Waste management has been a longstanding environmental issue worldwide. Addressing the crisis, actor Rasika Dugal has joined hands with Wish for Earth for the Little Green Brigadiers Campaign, an awareness initiative for the same.

When a group of parents decided to come together to form Wish for Earth to organise activities related to environmental issues for the children in their community, Dugal was game. For the initiative, the Mirzapur actor announced a contest called Impact Of Waste on her social media. Participants aged 6 to 12 years can submit their video entries on how to delineate the impact of waste.

“The idea was to inform children and also engage parents who are making decisions regarding purchase and lifestyle decisions. I thought it was a small but an effective initiative. So they connected with me to help spread the word through my social media accounts and encourage people to participate, I was happy to be able to help,” she says.

Dugal asserts on the importance of starting a conversation about climate change, among others, amid children“while they’re discovering the world”. She says, “Conserving the environment need not only be about making grand changes. It can be about correcting adjustable habits for a greener planet.”

