‘Refund hi chahiye’: Samay Raina roasts Ayushmann Khurrana with brutal dig on Pati Pati Aur Woh Do on India's Got Latent

Samay Raina is back with another bonus episode of India’s Got Latent, and this time, Ayushmann Khurrana has joined the panel. The fourth members-only episode also features mentalist Suhani Shah, comedian Aaditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu and comedian Rajat Sood alongside Samay. Samay announced the release on his YouTube channel, writing, “Bonus episode 4 out on members only.” The new episode is 34 minutes and 13 seconds long and can currently be watched only by YouTube members.

Ayushmann Khurrana joins India’s Got Latent

Samay Raina trolls Ayushmann Khurrana over Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, says viewers wanted a refund.

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Ayushmann’s appearance comes as the show continues to bring different celebrity guests into its panel. At one point, Samay joked about Ayushmann’s film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, saying, “Woh bhi dekhi thi aapki film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, woh do matlab woh do log joh film dekhne gaye the mere saath. Aur unko bhi refund hi chahiye (I also watched your film Pati Patni Aur Woh and by ‘Woh Do’, I mean the two people who went to watch the movie with me. They, too, want a refund),” leaving Ayushmann and the audience laughing.

Samay also joked about Ayushmann’s brother Aparshakti Khurana. He said, “I love him ya. I love Aparshakti Khurana.” This left everyone in splits.

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India’s Got Latent Season 2

{{^usCountry}} Season 2 of India’s Got Latent has continued to mix its regular episodes with special releases and celebrity appearances. Netflix has also released an exclusive Season 2 episode featuring Varun Dhawan, while Samay has continued dropping bonus episodes for his YouTube members. From Alia Bhatt to Varun Dhawan, Raghav Juyal to Sharvari, many stars have made an appearance on season 2. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Season 2 of India’s Got Latent has continued to mix its regular episodes with special releases and celebrity appearances. Netflix has also released an exclusive Season 2 episode featuring Varun Dhawan, while Samay has continued dropping bonus episodes for his YouTube members. From Alia Bhatt to Varun Dhawan, Raghav Juyal to Sharvari, many stars have made an appearance on season 2. {{/usCountry}}

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Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming work

This appearance comes as Ayushmann is promoting two of his upcoming films. First one is Udta Teer starring alongside Sara Ali Khan, with whom he worked on Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The film also stars Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe.

Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, the film arrives in cinemas on 9th October 2026.

He also has Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya starring alongside Sharvari. The title track was unveiled earlier this month. The film arrives in cinemas on November 27, 2026.